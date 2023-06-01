WELCOMING ALL SINCE 1851: Kiehl's Supports The Trevor Project with 2023 LGBTQIA+ Campaign

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate PRIDE 2023 and Kiehl's legacy of support to the LGBTQIA+ community, Kiehl's is proud to continue its philanthropic partnership for the 4th year in a row with The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.

In honor of PRIDE 2023, Kiehl's has committed to donating a guaranteed minimum of $150,000* to The Trevor Project. A portion of the donation will be through the sale of Kiehl's Limited Edition PRIDE Ultra Facial Cream supporting The Trevor Project. This donation will help The Trevor Project continue to provide free, 24/7, life-saving crisis counseling services to LGBTQIA+ young people in need, as well as expand its innovative research, advocacy, public education, and peer support programs.

"At Kiehl's, we have been welcoming all since 1851 – we encourage inclusivity and diversity amongst our community, employees and customers. We are honored to partner with The Trevor Project and continue our always-on support to LGBTQIA+ young people in the U.S. and beyond," said General Manager, Ramzy Burns.

The Trevor Project's work is more critical now than ever. Amplifying the experiences of more than 28,000 LGBTQIA+ young people (ages 13-24) across the United States, The Trevor Project's 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQIA+ Young People features a wealth of new data around suicide risk factors, barriers to mental health care, anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, and the benefits of LGBTQIA+-affirming spaces and practices.

A few key findings demonstrate the urgency of Trevor's mission and the importance of our partnership to raise awareness of these life-saving services:

41% of LGBTQIA+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year — and young people who are transgender, nonbinary, and/or people of color reported higher rates than their peers.





56% of LGBTQIA+ young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.





LGBTQIA+ young people who had access to affirming homes, schools, community events, and online spaces reported lower rates of attempting suicide compared to those who did not.

Limited Edition PRIDE Ultra Facial Cream supporting The Trevor Project | 50ml, $38 | Kiehls.com and Macy’s (PRNewswire)

Kiehl's Announces Collaboration with Artist Josh McKenna for Pride 2023

Kiehl's celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community through annual global Pride campaigns in collaboration with international artists who are part of the community. This year, Kiehl's has partnered with queer British illustrator, Josh McKenna, to design an eclectic key visual that will come to life in Kiehl's stores and digital touchpoints around the world. McKenna's piece depicts the contagious energy that is found across NYC and many other cities around the world during Pride. All walks of life, including Kiehl's hero products and its own mascot, Mr. Bones, are celebrating freedom in love and life for all.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ young people in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of suicide among LGBTQIA+ young people, including 24/7 free crisis services, innovative research, advocacy, public education, and peer support.

About the Artist: Josh McKenna

Josh McKenna (he/him) is a queer British illustrator specializing in tongue-in-cheek, bold, diverse and all-inclusive illustrations. Since 2014, Josh has worked on a variety of projects including digital work, icons, murals, storefronts, product packaging, apparel, and posters. He is known best for creating one the of most globally shared Instagram icons: a sassy gentleman-in-red-high-heels-doing-a-back-bend-hand-flick.

ABOUT KIEHL'S SINCE 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, Lip Balm #1, Creme de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

"* $1 from the sale of each Limited Edition PRIDE Ultra Facial Cream supporting The Trevor Project, purchased at Kiehl's U.S. free standing stores, K iehls.com, and Macy's U.S. stores and M acys.com, between May 26, 2023 and December 31, 2023 will benefit The Trevor Project, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $5,650. With your support, Kiehl's is committed to donating a minimum of $150,000 (including this $5,650 minimum guaranteed donation and any other funds raised through this promotion .) No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible. For more information about The Trevor Project's life-saving work, please visit: www.TheTrevorProject.org. "

