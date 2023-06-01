WonderBotz is Awarded the First-ever Blue Prism Cloud Partner MicroBadge

Recognized as the first partner certified for BP Cloud migration in the Americas

PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz is the first SS&C Blue Prism partner to be awarded an SS&C Blue Prism Cloud (BPC) MicroBadge in recognition of its deep cloud and Intelligent Automation migration capabilities. WonderBotz is a featured partner in the SS&C Blue Prism Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) ecosystem, with Gold Delivery Provider and Silver Capabilities Provider SS&C Blue Prism badges already achieved.

WonderBotz certified to get your Blue Prism Cloud journey started, gaining speed, ease, and simplified orchestration.

"We always appreciate innovative partners who raise their hands when new technology or novel IA approaches present themselves. WonderBotz was the first to complete the MicroBadge accreditation for BPC and we're proud to work closely with the team to deliver tangible outcomes for our joint clients," said Peter Ford, SS&C Blue Prism Cloud Europe.

Organizations are simplifying platform updates and scaling their programs more easily by moving from on-premises servers to the cloud. BPC is a fully managed and secure platform for seamlessly integrating everything needed for automation delivered on the Microsoft Azure, AWS cloud or SS&C's Private Cloud.

"Certified partners protect business continuity as a top priority when upgrading automation infrastructure to enable new features. WonderBotz provides safe passage from on-prem to cloud, mitigating risk and preserving SLAs," said Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz.

WonderBotz and Blue Prism Partnership

With a history of being first to obtain new certifications as an SS&C Blue Prism partner, WonderBotz performed the first successful BPC migration in the Americas. As SS&C Blue Prism evolves its cloud platform later this year, WonderBotz will have the technical expertise to implement this cutting-edge automation technology.

"Combining the power of the WonderBotz Finance and Accounting prebuilt suite with extensive experience of SS&C Blue Prism Cloud implementations and management, we're certain our clients will continue to benefit from our partnership," states Meredith Clinton, Blue Prism Cloud Americas.

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, powers best-of-breed Intelligent Automation through managed prebuilt solutions, RPA-as-a-Service, and customized services. With our help, organizations employ digital workers to drive productivity and create a competitive advantage. We bring technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards to every engagement, no matter what.

For more information, visit wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/wonderbotz

