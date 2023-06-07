Havenpark Communities Celebrates National Homeownership Month

OREM, Utah, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, is celebrating homeownership month in June, with the company proud to provide affordable manufactured homes to Americans seeking a chance at homeownership.

Statistics show homeowners are more confident they can afford their child's higher education, they are happier owning rather than renting, they see increased high school graduation rates and they are more likely to be in good health. (PRNewswire)

"There are numerous social and financial benefits associated with owning a home, including wealth accumulation and health benefits," said Havenpark CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "We are incredibly proud of the work we do to help Americans realize their dream of becoming homeowners."

Founded in 2016, Havenpark Communities now owns and manages more than 80 manufactured home communities across America. The company was founded with one goal in mind – to provide Americans an opportunity at affordable homeownership through caring, properly maintained communities, located in highly desirable areas. This goal has become more apparent as much of the nation struggles with an acute housing shortage.

Havenpark is committed to providing a best-in-class resident experience. In 2022 alone, Havenpark invested $35 million in its communities to improve infrastructure, add state-of-the-art community amenities, landscaping, enhanced curbside appeal, and new signage. In the same year, Havenpark added 870 high-quality, affordable homes across its community portfolio.

When compared to traditional onsite-built homes, manufactured homes offer a variety of benefits, including affordability, faster construction and installation, and customization.

According to housing data and experts, the United States is currently 3.8 million homes short of meeting its housing needs. Over the past several years, the price of a traditional single-family home has risen more than 30 percent, leaving millions of Americans without an opportunity at homeownership. Studies have shown that when compared to renting, homeownership offers a wide range of benefits, including increased wealth accumulation, improved labor market outcomes, and better mental and physical health.

Havenpark remains committed to adding more housing units and making significant investments across its portfolio in 2023 and providing Americans an opportunity at affordable homeownership.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

