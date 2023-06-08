NewRez Announces Partnership with Homebot to Enhance Recapture and Retention in an Any Rate Environment

DENVER, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRez , a leading mortgage lending and servicing organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Homebot, a home finance education portal that empowers consumers to make smart home finance decisions. NewRez joins a growing list of over 100 financial institutions tapping the power of Homebot to create deeper and more meaningful connections with borrowers.

As one of the Top 10 lenders in wholesale and among the Top 20 retail lenders in the country, NewRez continually seeks innovative solutions to support both loan officers and their clients. Homebot empowers homeowners and buyers with personalized home finance insights, market intelligence, and property search experiences, while keeping them connected with their trusted home advisor every step of the way.

"At NewRez, we believe it's the balance of people and technology that creates an elevated customer-first experience for our borrowers," said Barron Silverstein, President of NewRez. "By leveraging Homebot's technology, we're able to position all of our loan officers as trusted home advisors, while deepening our relationships with borrowers and delivering a best-in-class borrower experience."

The partnership with Homebot will enable loan officers to deliver powerful, highly-personalized insights to homeowners and buyers, ultimately creating more connected client relationships and increasing engagement. Plus, Homebot's rich behavioral engagement insights give loan officers an opportunity to connect with clients and prospects at the right time, the moment they start showing signals of intent.

NewRez will provide the company's more than 575 loan officers national access to Homebot's Pro Plus, starting with 1 million clients. NewRez is also one of the first companies to offer Homebot to their servicing portfolio, a strategic initiative to drive enhanced engagement and recapture efforts.

"We're incredibly excited about the relationship we've developed with NewRez and the opportunity we have to fuel retail growth and servicing recapture efforts, all by empowering and educating millions of clients," said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot.

ABOUT NEWREZ

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and helps our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the Rithm Capital Family of Companies. Caliber Home Loans, part of the Newrez Family of Companies, is also a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas.

© 2023 Newrez LLC, 1100 Virginia Dr., Ste. 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034. 1-888-673-5521. NMLS #3013 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ). Doing business as Newrez Mortgage LLC in the state of Texas. Alaska Mortgage Lender License #AK3013. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #919777. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Massachusetts Lender #ML-3013. Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance. Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Banking Department. Additional licenses available at www.newrez.com .

ABOUT HOMEBOT

Homebot , an ASG company, is a home education portal that keeps people connected to their home advisors (loan officers and real estate agents).

The award winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle. And with an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. For more information on Homebot, please visit: homebot.ai

