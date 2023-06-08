ONIT Sciences Chooses MGX Global Trade Canada Corp for Distribution in South America, Middle East/North Africa and Philippines

IRVINE, Calif. and NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONIT Sciences, an agriculture company specializing in organic input technologies, and MGX Global Trade Canada Corp, an international import/export company, announced today that MGX will serve as the exclusive authorized distributor for ONIT's innovative organic products across three major agricultural regions.

onitsciences.com (PRNewswire)

MGX to serve as the exclusive distributor for ONIT's innovative organic products across three major agricultural regions

"This agreement with MGX is evidence of ONIT's commitment to provide natural, organic agriculture inputs that perform as well or better than traditional chemical products to farmers around the world," stated Jeff Moses, president of ONIT Sciences. "MGX is a proven performer, with a world-class team and deep connections to major crop producers in each region they serve. We are extremely excited to open these new markets and help support organic initiatives in countries that have been harmed by chemical farming protocols."

MGX will carry all ONIT Science products, including its flagship ONIT Grow™, a powerful bio-stimulant, surfactant and soil amendment that uses all-natural, organic ingredients to penetrate even the toughest plant surface to stimulate plant vigor and yield. Increases in yield have been documented as high as 40% in some crops. Also available through MGX is the company's ONIT Input Plus™ and ONIT Input™ products, which help farmers significantly reduce costs by enhancing uptake and absorption of any nutrient, fertilizer or other input that it is mixed with.

"At MGX, we are excited about this new opportunity that will be a great extension to our existing lineup of quality products. From our initial research, we can see that the ONIT's organic products will be well received within the agricultural communities and within the governments," stated Moe Negin, Founder of MGX Global Trade Canada Corp. "Our mission is to give back to local communities in rural areas by supplying environmentally sustainable products to help our planet and for healthier future generations."

Territories covered by this exclusive Authorized Distributor agreement include:

South America

o Colombia , Peru , Brazil , Mexico , Panama , Argentina , Chile





Midde East / North Africa

o Algeria , Turkey , Dubai , UAE , Bahrain , Egypt , Oman , Libya , Saudia Arabia, Qatar , Kuwait , Lebanon , Iraq , Israel , Jordan , Syria , Tunisia , Yemen





Philippines

"Within South America, we have established interest for ONIT products and are in the process of working with the local governments and Ministries of Agriculture to bring in the ONIT lineup. One Ministry has mentioned they would have an interest in creating a program and offering subsidies to local farmers to purchase the products through them." Moe Negin explained. "Our first introduction into the marketplace will be this July, as the MGX team, along with ONIT representatives, will attend the largest Agro Expo for South America in Bogota, Colombia."

"We are establishing a distribution system throughout the Middle East and Africa, as there is growing demand and research proving the effectiveness of ONIT products within the agriculture community," continued Mr. Negin. "We are working closely with government scientists to explore use-cases for ONIT products that are specific to the region's geography and crops. This work could lead to new formulations that could expand ONIT's product line to address these unique environments."

About ONIT Sciences

ONIT Sciences (Organic Natural Input Technologies) is an agriculture technology company whose mission is to increase plant health and crop yield through natural, organic, non-GMO sciences while maximizing value to customers, shareholders, partners and employees. Established in 2018, the company maintains offices in Irvine, California.

About MGX Global Trade Canada Corp

MGX is a Canadian registered import/export corporation in the province of British Columbia. Our main industry is in the green coffee business as we are coffee growers in Colombia for over a century. As a registered grower with the Coffee Federation of Colombia, we supply both green beans and roasted coffee around the world. In addition, we have established solid relationships throughout Latin America and the Middle East supplying fruits, vegetables, lentils, cooking oil, pistachio/assorted nuts, paper products, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONIT Sciences