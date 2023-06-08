Supernal's Presence at 2023 Paris Air Show to Span Partner Signing Ceremonies, Speaking Engagement and Media Awards Dinner

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Supernal, Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company, today announced its upcoming presence at the 2023 Paris Air Show, where it will formally introduce new partnerships with leading aerospace suppliers, participate in an expert panel about industry developments, and co-sponsor an awards dinner to recognize aerospace journalism excellence. Key activities include:

Partner signing ceremonies: Supernal Chief Commercial Officer Adam Slepian will be part of celebratory signing ceremonies to formalize and discuss newly launched partnerships with leading aerospace suppliers GKN Aerospace, Qarbon Aerospace and UMBRAGROUP. The collaborations underscore Supernal's long-term strategy to work with the right people, at the right times, to leverage both new and evolving technologies that will help AAM scale and ultimately reach the general public.

Panel about developing an AAM ecosystem : Adam Slepian will also join a panel with fellow AAM experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in developing viable infrastructure.

Aerospace Media Awards dinner: Supernal will sponsor the inaugural "Best AAM Submission" at the Supernal will sponsor the inaugural "Best AAM Submission" at the 2023 Aerospace Media Awards dinner, recognizing journalists' contributions to aerospace media coverage.

WHO: Adam Slepian is available for media interviews upon request. Members of Supernal's policy and regulations, business development, and investments and product strategy teams are available for industry meetings.

WHEN: Paris Air Show: June 19-22, 2023 (trade days)

WHERE: Supernal will be present throughout the Paris Air Show as follows:

GKN Aerospace – partner signing on Monday, June 19 at 11:30 at GKN Chalet (row B, #383)

Qarbon Aerospace – partner signing on Tuesday, June 20 at 13:00 at Qarbon stand (hall 3, #B116)

UMBRAGROUP– partner signing on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 at UMBRAGROUP stand (hall 3, #E76 E98)

Wednesday, June 21 at 9:50 in hall 5 Transforming Infrastructure and the AAM Ecosystem panel –at 9:50 in hall 5

MORE: Supernal (Su·per·nal) is an Advanced Air Mobility company that's developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle and the ground-to-air ecosystem to support the emerging industry. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is harnessing world-class manufacturing, automation, supply chain and R&D expertise to make this new, efficient transportation option widely accessible in the coming decades. Simply put: Rather than being first to market, we're building the right product and right market, first. Visit Supernal's newsroom site for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

