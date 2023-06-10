ChatGPT-Powered Wellness Revolution: Health Innovator Muscle Lab Unveils Custom Recovery Plans

L.A.'s Muscle Lab Creates Industry-Changing Technology with GPT-4: Pioneering Apple's Custom Plans in the Health & Wellness Sector

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscle Lab, an innovative wellness center based in California, is set to launch the first AI-driven health industry product on June 12 that will offer unprecedented personalization in recovery and wellness plans, the company announced today.

Muscle Lab is set to launch the first ChatGPT-driven, personalized health recovery and wellness technology on June 12 .

This groundbreaking integration of ChatGPT into Muscle Lab's advanced recovery techniques is set to redefine the industry's approach to personalized wellness and recovery, surpassing even Apple's upcoming 'Custom Plans' for its Fitness+ product.

Muscle Lab's decorated client list includes celebrities such as Jake Paul, Winnie Harlow and Bryson Tiller, as well as professional athletes like pro boxer Deontay Wilder and NBA player Tyler Herro.

"By integrating OpenAI's GPT-4 technology into our cutting-edge services, we're able to tailor our clients' health and wellness experiences like never before," Andy Treys, Muscle Lab co-founder and the technical/marketing mastermind behind the new product, said. "This is the next stage of wellness - deeply personal, responsive, and effective."

The center offers specialized treatments, including IV Vitamin Therapy, Vitamin Shots, IV NAD Therapy, Stretch Therapy, Myofascial Release, Cupping Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna and Compression Therapy.

Muscle Lab believes that by leveraging historical usage data from its wide range of specialized treatments, and combining GPT-4's learning capabilities, clients will receive dynamically tailored wellness experiences that evolve to meet their unique needs and preferences.

ChatGPT, or GPT-4, is an advanced artificial intelligence model capable of understanding and predicting human needs and behavior to an unprecedented extent.

"We're using the synergy between AI technology and expert, personalized services to set Muscle Lab apart in the industry," Muscle Lab co-founder and Performance Director, Vatche Ourishian, said. "Bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds will allow us to offer our clients a wellness experience that has never been accomplished before in the space."

Dr. Elizabeth Grigoryan, M.D. and Ourishian personally review the digital output of each client's Custom Recovery Plan, and then adjust accordingly at the physical interface. These plans combine treatment durations, pricing tiers and service offerings to cater to each customer's unique needs and goals.

Examples of diverse, customizable plans include Sarah's "Power Pulse" for marathon training, John's "Dynamic Dynamo" to maintain an active lifestyle and Emily's "Longevity Leap" for optimal wellness and a happier life.

Muscle Lab's personalized wellness plans adapt and optimize based on clients' goals and progress, incorporating advanced treatments to promote a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional well-being. Clients are able to track their progress in real-time.

"We've created a complete wellness solution that packages everything a body needs into one plan," Ourishian said. "Muscle Lab One membership enhances the personalized experience by offering additional benefits such as unlimited compression lounge access, weekly in-body scans, rewards programs and more."

Muscle Lab One also includes exclusive access to the Muscle Lab Digital Wellness Suite "Smart Lab." Within this immersive digital environment, members can engage with the "Lab Assistant," a user-friendly, full-screen journaling experience powered by advanced artificial intelligence.

This innovative feature was constructed behind Treys' personal journey of introspection and stress management, employing AI to facilitate deep self-reflection.

"Unleashing my thoughts and feelings onto this platform felt like reaching a new stratum of consciousness," Treys recalled. "The experience was akin to confiding in an understanding friend, unfiltered and non-judgmental. Smart Lab isn't just an application...it's an empathetic partner, reflecting on your shared dialogues in an insightful manner."

As part of this revolutionary wellness service, members will receive complimentary access to a suite of digital tools (scheduled to be released in the coming months). The suite includes apps such as MovieIQ, VirtuCoach, LifeLine, MealMaster and MindGuide.

About Muscle Lab

Muscle Lab is a muscle recovery and wellness lounge where members can come together to recover, rejuvenate and socialize. The center's visionary approach has earned the attention of wellness enthusiasts, professional athletes, celebrities and the general public, who are seeking expert and customized health solutions. Clients benefit from cutting-edge treatments targeting hydration, energy, detoxification, stress relief, muscle recovery, mental clarity and overall well-being.

