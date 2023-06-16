JinkoSolar Awarded "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2023" by EUPD Research

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was awarded the "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2023" by internationally recognized research institute EUPD Research.

EUPD Research awards Top PV Seals based on its Global PV Installer Monitor Survey which compiles the opinions of solar installers from leading solar markets in Europe and around the world. Solar installers in some of the most important European markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, and France participated in the survey where JinkoSolar was recognized for its exceptionally high-quality products and outstanding customer service. The Top Brand PV© Awards are exclusively presented to brands with the best performance and helps these brands enhance their credibility and overall trust level with end consumers and business partners.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "We are very proud to receive this prestigious award for Europe. This recognition by our downstream partners does not only prove that JinkoSolar is one of the preferred European brands to work with by installers, but also reflects our strong reputation and commitment to our customers as a leading supplier and an N-type TOPCon technology leader. JinkoSolar's highly-reliable solar products and customer service, have significantly contributed to the steady growth of our customer base and fast adoption of N-type products in Europe. Our strategy to innovate and lead the industry by setting standards continues to strengthen our position as one of the preferred choices across Europe."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

