The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China, led by the National Innovation Center for Advanced Medical Devices, sponsored by China AGP and Digital Therapeutics R&D Center (hereafter referred to as the "R&D Center"), co-sponsored by Shenzhen SiBionics Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "SiBionics") took place in Shenzhen, which aimed to promote the application of ambulatory glucose profile (AGP) in precision diagnosis and treatment and lead the continuous development of digital management for diabetes.

The R&D Center declared the commencement of the AGP database creation project at this forum and announced the release of the scientific research fund for AGP. On a variety of topics, including the clinical and scientific value of continuous glucose monitoring, the creation of a database for continuous glucose monitoring in the Chinese population, the outlook for AGP-based digital therapeutics, the five-step process for the AGP report, and the background interpretation of the decision-making period, experts and scholars exchanged ideas and held discussions.

As the co-sponsor, SiBionics also highlighted the great efforts and progress being made in the application and construction of AGP in China.

At this forum, Dr. Peng Can, Chief Scientific Officer of SiBionics, elaborated on the research program of SiBionics on AGP-based digital therapeutics. SiBionics is making sustained efforts in developing AGP auxiliary software to intelligently analyze blood glucose data and give decision-making recommendations, thus providing a convenient tool for diabetes management.

In order to standardize the application of AGP, SiBionics introduced the official authorization for AGP from the International Diabetes Center to build the AGP training system for the purpose of making medical personnel in the field of diabetes become experts.

During the forum, SiBionics, together with 100+ domestic experts and scholars, discussed the transition of diabetes management in China from the 1.0 era of traditional blood glucose monitoring to the 2.0 era of precision diagnosis and treatment through AGP, and explored the application of digital therapeutics in assisting in clinical decision-making on diabetics to bolster the development of endocrinology at a higher level in China.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SiBionics is committed to the R&D and industrialization of innovative medical devices. The SIBIONICS® Continuous Glucose Monitoring system independently developed by the company is the first CGM brand approved for exemption from calibration in China.

