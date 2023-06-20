Business and regulators to meet at Global Mobility Call, making it the global epicentre for sustainable mobility

GMC2023 hosts the official mobility agenda of the Spanish EU Presidency

MADRID, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of Global Mobility Call, a key Congress-Expo on the international sustainable mobility agenda, will be held in Madrid from 24 to 26 October. In its second edition, GMC2023 will be the meeting point for companies and regulators to drive the transformation of sectors involved in the decarbonised, safe and inclusive mobility of the future. Key business and institutional players in the mobility ecosystem across the value chain will participate, together with international experts who will present trends and cutting-edge projects.

Participants of the 2022 Global Mobility Call - photo credit Global Mobility Call (PRNewswire)

GMC will host part of the official mobility agenda of the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council with three meetings organised by the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, bringing together representatives from the 27 EU countries and EU Commissioners. These are the "Technical Conference on Mobility in Rural Areas", "The PEP Partnership on Active Mobility", and European Corridors in Spain 360: Atlantic Corridor and Mediterranean Corridor, for which an investment of over €53.8 billion is foreseen.

Large corporations and associations by sector confirmed for GMC23 include: BP, Cepsa, EDP, Iberdrola and Total Energies from the energy sector, Consorcio de Transportes, EMT and Metro de Madrid from public transport, Adif, Aena, Arriva, Astara, Enaire, Iberia, Ineco, Puertos del Estado, PWC, Renfe, Santander (WABI and Ulity), Senasa and UBER from multimodal mobility, Etra, Indra and Sistem from technology and innovation, and the General Directorate of Roads and the National Geographic Institute from infrastructures, among others, all of which will be present in the exhibition and congress areas. Over 100 exhibiting companies, start-ups and 50 national and international sectoral associations will take part.

Renowned speakers, including Bertrand Piccard, Peggy Liu, Jeremy Rifkin, Ugwem Eneyo, Miguel Luengo and Ge Jun, are confirmed, as well as the Program Advisory Board, composed of 12 leading professionals from the sustainable mobility ecosystem, such as Eric-Mark Huitema, Sita Holstlog, Javier Gándara, Julia López Ventura and Sophie Bernard.

In its second edition, GMC becomes the essential international event for mobility stakeholders to join forces and achieve the Paris Agreement objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals. GMC is also a business and networking platform for companies operating in Europe to take advantage of the NextGenerationEU funds and align with the European Green Deal.

Global Mobility Call Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Mobility Call) (PRNewswire)

