MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aleph Group, Inc. a leading global enabler of digital advertising with a coverage across 130+ countries, announces an international sales partnership with Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform.

Pinterest and Aleph partner to serve advertisers in EMEA, LATAM and APAC (PRNewswire)

The partnership will enable Aleph Group, Inc. to offer Pinterest's advertising solutions to its global network of clients across EMEA, LATAM and APAC. Aleph will provide the outreach and management of advertisers in countries across these regions where Pinterest is not currently serving ads. Advertisers in these countries will now have access to reach Pinterest's highly engaged audience in markets where ads are served – an audience who are coming to the platform with intent to discover ideas to take action on with help from brands.

Aleph is uniquely positioned to support clients achieve success on Pinterest. Through this partnership, Aleph will be able to offer its clients the ability to advertise on Pinterest for the first time.

More than 460 million people come to Pinterest each month to discover products and services for their wardrobe, for their new home, for their next holiday and much more. Advertisers want to be discovered during these planning moments and there is a natural alignment with users who are actually seeking brands to inspire their next purchase. On Pinterest, advertisers can reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do – all in a more positive place online.

"Pinterest is a unique, full-funnel platform where ads can be meaningful content. We're excited about our partnership with Aleph and the value it will bring to our Pinterest users," said Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest. "Pinterest connects advertisers to consumers with intent and when they're open to brands. Aleph's broad coverage of clients across global regions will help to bring a range of new advertisers to the platform and enable us to serve more relevant ads to users when they're looking for inspiration to take action on."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pinterest to help our network of 21,000 businesses drive results and growth by engaging with an audience that naturally comes to the platform to shop," said Gaston Taratuta, Founder and CEO of Aleph. "Pinterest is a differentiated platform where users explicitly come to find something to buy or do. Our clients will now have the opportunity to drive everything from brand awareness to purchase conversions while we bring Pinterest new access to some of the fastest growing economies in the world."

About Aleph:

Aleph Group, Inc is an ecosystem of global digital experts which connects thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers that thrives on empowering local markets to grow through digital advertising. Aleph is active in more than 130 countries and helps advertisers engage with consumers on nearly 45 of the world's leading digital platforms, such as Twitter, Meta, TikTok and Snapchat.

Through tailored solutions built on proprietary technology, Aleph enables local advertisers to maximize digital platforms to reach segmented audiences and deliver meaningful results. Aleph provides global platforms with access to connect with local ecosystems of advertisers in markets where they don't have a physical presence and—using Aleph's cross-border transaction solution—receive proceeds from advertising spend in their choice of nearly 50 currencies.

Aleph was established in 2005 and continues to be led by its founding CEO, Gaston Taratuta, EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, with a vision to accelerate the global shift from offline to online and drive long-term economic growth. To support this shift, Aleph launched its own social business, Digital Ad Expert, which is on a mission to create economic opportunities through digital advertising education.

Aleph's approach has been highly successful to date. In recent years, the Group has scaled up to more than 1,700 employees in 65+ offices and has secured investment from institutional partners including CVC Partners, Twitter, and Snap.

About Pinterest:

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com .

Media Contact:

natasha@alephholding.com;

adam@alephholding.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aleph Holding) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc