Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

Deal includes GEnx-1B engines and spares, plus a services agreement

LE BOURGET, France, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent agreement for a wide-body order of 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Riyadh Air has signed a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to power its new fleet. The order also includes spare engines and a TrueChoice services agreement.

GE Chairman and CEO and GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp (left), and Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas (right), sign agreement at Paris Air Show. (PRNewswire)

The agreement was signed at the Paris Air Show at the Riyadh Air chalet, where the airline revealed its new livery to the world following a flyby last week over Riyadh's iconic city skyline.

Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air said, "The agreement highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia's connectivity with the world and fulfill our goal of connecting to 100 destinations by 2030. We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the most sustainable and guest-centric carriers in the world."

Russell Stokes, President & CEO, Commercial Engines and Services for GE Aerospace said, "We are proud to partner with Riyadh Air to support its new fleet and fulfill its vision for long international routes. GE Aerospace's GEnx engine is a perfect fit for the 787 fleet with its combination of power and the ability to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions."

Riyadh Air was unveiled to the world in March, and this marks the first engine partnership with GE Aerospace for its new fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The first deliveries are scheduled for early 2025 as Riyadh Air aims to operate one of the newest and most sustainable airline fleets in the world.

The GEnx engine family has nearly 50 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011 and is the fastest-selling, high-thrust engine in GE history with nearly 3,000 engines in service and on backlog, including spares.

The GEnx-1B powers two out of every three 787 aircraft in service. The engine also provides a 1.4% fuel burn savings for the typical 787 mission compared to its competition, equating to $300,000 per airplane per year in fuel savings. The added fuel savings enables more than 2 million fewer pounds of CO2 per aircraft annually.

Representing a giant step forward in propulsion technology, GEnx uses lightweight, durable materials and advanced design processes to reduce weight, improve performance, and lower maintenance, making it the best engine choice for long-haul flights.

Riyadh Air, the disruptive new airline from Saudi Arabia will fly to more than 100 destinations, and reach 100 million visitors, by 2030 making Riyadh City a hub for global travel and encouraging visits to the Kingdom for business and leisure. The airline will bring a new level of attention to detail to guest experience and has technology that will raise the bar for the industry. The brand identity captures the heritage of the Kingdom whilst being modern and forward thinking with the tagline 'The Future Takes Flight'.

GEnx's revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircrafts with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries: media@riyadhair.com

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight. For more information, visit us at www.GEAerospace.com

GE Aersopace Media Contact:

Nick Hurm

+1 513-484-4450

nick.hurm@ge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GE Aerospace