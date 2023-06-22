BlackBerry Recognized in New Zero Trust Platforms Landscape Report

WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized by Forrester as a Zero Trust platform vendor in its latest Zero Trust Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023 report. In a crowded cybersecurity market, BlackBerry is one of just 29 vendors recognized in the report.

"We're honored to be recognized in Forrester's Zero Trust Platforms Landscape report," said Nathan Jenniges, VP Product Strategy at BlackBerry. "For us, this report and other recent studies is validation that our innovative approach to addressing the evolving Zero Trust market is succeeding and that we continue to be seen as a vendor of choice by organizations and governments looking to future-proof their cybersecurity investments and enable their employees with frictionless access to critical resources from anywhere, on any device, to help accelerate their digital business transformation efforts."

The recognition comes on the heels of BlackBerry revamping its AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio to help advance the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

The Forrester Landscape is designed to help organizations understand, identify, and explore vendors and services providers that align with their most critical business technology issues.

BlackBerry self-reported that clients select CylanceEDGE™, its cloud-native Zero Trust access solution, for the following core use cases listed in the report:

Enable and Protect Hybrid (Anywhere) Workforce: CylanceEDGE provides streamlined access to private applications anywhere, on any device, avoiding the security gaps and complicated administration that come with legacy security solutions and VPNs.

Monitor and Secure Network Traffic Across the Enterprise: The CylanceEDGE user experience is powered by a high-performing network tunnel that secures the network connection while doubling down to provide network visibility and protection.

Prevent Lateral Movement of Unauthorized Activity: Built-in ISD/IPS capabilities detect network and behavioral anomalies to stop threats, prevent threat actors from putting data and applications at risk, and block users from accessing potentially harmful websites.

Enforce Least Privilege On All Entities: CylanceEDGE has a built-in, easy-to-use ACL framework that enables businesses to establish micro-segmentation and least-privilege access with airtight integration with industry-leading IdP's like Ping, Okta, and more.

Noted as a pioneer in evolving a best-in-class Zero Trust platform with outcome-driven use cases, BlackBerry is recognized for its expanded offerings to adapt to the dynamic and evolving enterprise infrastructure environment as organizations continue to experiment with various forms of hybrid work arrangements with employees, consultants and suppliers.

To read a full copy of the Zero Trust Platforms Landscape Q2 2023 report, please visit Forrester.com. The report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, including CylanceEDGE, CylanceENDPOINT™, and BlackBerry® UEM, can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats, visit BlackBerry.com.

