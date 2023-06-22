Paris Air Show 2023: Resecurity Empowers Aerospace & Defense with Revolutionary Cyber Fusion Center

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies worldwide, has unveiled its latest innovation designed exclusively for the aerospace and defense sector during the prestigious Paris Air Show 2023 in Le Bourget. Resecurity® Cyber Fusion Center will be offering specialized analytical capabilities that enable organizations to fortify and protect their digital ecosystems effectively leveraging multi-tier Big Data Analysis and All-Source Intelligence acquisition.

Cyber Fusion Center (PRNewswire)

The Cyber Fusion Center from Resecurity serves as a cornerstone for defense industry players, law enforcement agencies, and national security organizations, providing them with the tools to acquire, analyze, and disseminate all-source intelligence flows effectively. This groundbreaking solution addresses the unique challenges faced by the aerospace and defense sector, ensuring they stay one step ahead of evolving cyber threats.

"Resecurity is proud to present our comprehensive Cyber Fusion Center, providing unmatched, deep industry tactics, unrivaled strategies, and tomorrow's technology today. With our Cyber Fusion Center, your organization will receive precisely what's required to fortify and protect your digital ecosystem end-to-end." - said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

For defense and law enforcement entities, the Resecurity Cyber Fusion Center revolutionizes the intelligence gathering and analysis process. By centralizing information from the Dark Web, Human Intelligence assets, Open-Source Intelligence, Counter Terrorism, and Geopolitical/Business Risk Intelligence, this solution enables a holistic view of potential threats. Resecurity's state-of-the-art platform equips these organizations with the necessary intelligence to respond effectively to imminent dangers and mitigate risks promptly.

Resecurity's Cyber Fusion Center is built upon six key pillars that are essential for its successful implementation. These include understanding the unique requirements of the aerospace and defense sector, fostering constant communication among relevant stakeholders, efficient data curation for timely insights, orchestrated information flow to ensure accurate and actionable intelligence, a team of highly trained analysts to identify patterns and trends, and the ability to provide tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence for comprehensive threat management.

At the heart of Resecurity's Cyber Fusion Center lies the ability to serve as a central hub for private sector organizations, seamlessly coordinating with various security teams, including SOC, IT, Physical Security Personnel, and Fraud units. By consolidating cyber threat intelligence from diverse sources, the Cyber Fusion Center empowers these organizations to take proactive measures against cyber threats, enhancing their overall security posture.

With the launch of the Cyber Fusion Center, Resecurity has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering innovative and tailored cybersecurity solutions. The company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements allows them to offer unparalleled expertise to the aerospace and defense sector, safeguarding critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and intellectual property.

To learn more about the Resecurity® Cyber Fusion Center and how it can empower your organization with cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities, please visit the official website at https://www.resecurity.com/cyber-fusion.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

Media Contact: Gene Yoo, press@resecurity.com

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity