Youth Athletes United Achieves Unprecedented Growth Throughout the First Half of 2023

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Athletes United, the premier youth sports program with a multi-sport brand portfolio that empowers kids and communities with their sports franchises, continues its groundbreaking growth and remarkable success within the children's sports industry for the first half of 2023. The franchise has experienced a substantial nationwide expansion, welcoming 60 new units and 44 new owners to its ever-growing network of brands of Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes and TGA Sports. Additionally, Youth Athletes United has achieved an impressive 24.7% growth rate since the beginning of this year, solidifying its position as a market leader. Youth Athletes United looks to continue positively impacting the lives of one million youth athletes and envisions becoming the nation's largest youth sports platform.

The company is comprised of three brands - Amazing Athletes, Soccer Stars and TGA (Tennis, Golf & Athletics) - which have experienced immense growth as parents continue to invest in their children's futures and abilities. Soccer Stars, the nation's leading educational soccer program teaches kids about the fun and basics of soccer to increase their success and love for the game in the future. So far this year, Soccer Stars has expanded with 37 new locations and a total of 23 new franchise owners. Amazing Athletes, the premier year-round developmental sports and physical fitness program designed to empower children ages 1-7 years old, has 21 new locations, including its recent merger with JumpBunch, with 19 new franchisees joining the team, including its additional programs of Karate Zoo and Little Rookies. TGA Sports, the number one youth sports provider for tennis, golf, and athletics, has added two new locations along with two new franchisees this year.

"With our monumental growth and our goal to further expand this year, we have been changing the industry and exceeding what is truly possible," said Co-Founder and CEO of Youth Athletes United, Adam Geisler. "Our success ultimately is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, franchisee owners and coaches whose purpose is to positively impact children's lives. With our nationwide expansion, we hope to enrich our communities by providing children an outlet to learn, be active, socialize and have fun."

By joining the Youth Athletes United family, franchise owners gain access to a proven business model that has consistently delivered impressive results. The franchise's dedication to delivering top-notch sports programs has earned it a loyal customer base and established it as a trusted brand within the industry. With its strong momentum and continued expansion, Youth Athletes United is poised for even greater success in the coming months and years, and remains committed to maintaining its high standards of quality providing transformative first-sport experiences for kids.

Youth Athletes United looks forward to continuing its impressive growth in the coming quarter by adding additional franchisees across its youth sports platform. For more information regarding the Youth Athletes United brands and franchising opportunities, visit https://www.youthathletesunited.com/franchising-opportunities/ .

About Youth Athletes United

Established youth educational sports brands Amazing Athletes, Soccer Stars, and TGA (Tennis, Golf & Athletics) come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 20+ years of success for each individual brand, a total 270+ units, and 250,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United is helping to shape the next generation of champions both on and off the field. Focused on promoting physical literacy, mental toughness, and character development, Youth Athletes United is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of young players from all backgrounds and skill levels with an innovative and dynamic player pathway for children ages 1-14+. To learn more about the leading mobile youth sports franchise platform, Youth Athletes United, and their territory opportunities, visit https://www.youthathletesunited.com/franchising-opportunities/.

