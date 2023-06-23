Cohen Veterans Network Launches Making Moves: Stress Less During PCS in Support of Military Families

CVN Provides Mental Health Strategies to Help Manage Stress and Shares Essential Resources to Support Military Families Through Their PCS Journey

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year more than 400,000 service members and their families receive orders for a permanent change of station (PCS), requiring them to move across the state, the country or the world to a new duty station. This summer, during peak PCS season, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is supporting military families through this process with Making Moves: Stress Less During PCS, an awareness campaign dedicated to providing mental health tips to help manage stress, insights from military families related to their PCS moves and essential resources to ensure a smoother transition.

Military families relocate 3 times as often as civilian families. On average, military families move every two and a half years with more than half of PCS moves occurring between May and August. Relocation is cited as a top stressor for service members and their spouses.

"PCS moves can present a unique set of challenges for military families including school transitions, employment challenges, financial burdens, and the loss of a trusted support network," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "But armed with the right resources and support, military families can navigate these transitions with confidence and make the most out of their PCS journey."

As part of its Making Moves campaign, the network is sharing strategies to stress less during the PCS process, insights from military families from their PCS moves shared via social media using #StressLessPCS and a collection of essential resources to support military families throughout their PCS journey. CVN is also sharing its Tools for Managing Stress & Worry, a free, self-paced online workshop developed for military families to help support their mental health and well-being.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 53,000 clients. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members through its 24 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN also provides comprehensive case management services to help clients with stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

