This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- IBM Expands Partnership with Adobe To Deliver Content Supply Chain Solution Using Generative AI
Matt Candy, global managing partner, IBM iX Customer & Experience Transformation, IBM Consulting, said, "By expanding our strategic partnership with Adobe, we can help marketers more effectively design AI-powered experiences while establishing appropriate guardrails, so the AI is built on trust and transparency principles to promote brand consistency and integrity."
- GoDaddy Making Writer's Block a Thing of the Past with AI and Improved Website Builder
Using these features gives customers recommended text to get their site online. Small business remain in complete control of their website. They can edit any of the content created for them. This way, customers can ensure the information is accurate, unbiased and speaks directly to their customer.
- TalkShopLive Launches "Shoppable Simulcast" on Facebook
The platform's latest innovation allows sellers to seamlessly simulcast their shoppable livestreams to their Facebook business page as a Facebook Live, all the while keeping the shopping element intact.
- Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Anti Money Laundering Product for Financial Institutions
The product handles the complexities of running ML at scale, while also providing enriched explanations of the outputs to enable financial institutions to expedite the investigation workflow and improve the customer experience. To date, the solution has been put in production across several geographical regulatory jurisdictions.
- DigiKey Partners with GroupGets to Enable Hardware Startups to Bring Products to Market
Through the "Get Made" program, GroupGets and DigiKey will cross promote qualifying devices through content, design, distribution and partial funding through DigiKey. Upon successful funding, GroupGets will work with the creators to manufacture the platforms and then DigiKey will list the platforms for sale on its website.
- FlexClip Revolutionizes Video Content Creation with Launch of Innovative AI Capabilities
According to the company, the Text-to-Video feature is a game-changer in of itself. More specifically, it can automatically transform prompts or scripts into captivating videos and, with multilingual support, users can create videos tailored to different languages, reaching diverse audiences with ease.
- Shipping today: Opera One, first browser with native AI is ready for download
Opera One introduces the first truly native browser AI, Aria, and boasts a new Modular Design, a redesigned browser architecture, and innovative new features like Tab Islands.
- Novel pioneers customizable wallet pass technology for Shopify brands
From large scale businesses seeking to boost customer engagement, to boutique brands powered by highly engaged communities, the launch will be accessible to over 4 million Shopify businesses. With the introduction of Novel's breakthrough technology, brands can launch a personalized mobile experience in minutes that doesn't require their customers to download a separate app.
- Half of Teachers Surveyed Believe AI Will Make Their Jobs More Challenging
While 80% of edtech companies surveyed believe generative AI will have a moderate to significant impact on teaching, 39% report that it's currently shaping their product roadmap.
- Republic to Make US$5.25 Million Investment in INX and Enter into Collaboration Agreement as Part of Strategic Partnership to Maximize Growth of the Global Digital Asset Industry By combining their expertise and resources in both TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance), both companies are poised to introduce a wide range of compliant solutions that cater to both primary and secondary markets while also building the underlying retail-focused infrastructure to support the needs of a booming digital economy.
