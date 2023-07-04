ISLAND WATERPARK-WORLD'S LARGEST INDOOR BEACHFRONT WATERPARK IS NOW OPEN AT ATLANTIC CITY'S SHOWBOAT RESORT JULY 4

Owner Bart Blatstein Debuts the $100 million ISLAND Waterpark which features 11 slides, a 1,000 square-foot surf simulator, first-of-its-kind nightlife entertainment exclusively for adults and much, much more

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- History is being made this Independence Day with the opening of ISLAND Waterpark at The Showboat Resort along the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk. At noon today, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner Bart Blatstein opened the doors to the public to premier the world's largest beachfront indoor entertainment experience.

ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat (PRNewswire)

Island Waterpark Open At Atlantic City's Showboat Resort July 4

"On July 4th, I want to declare our independence from being known as just a casino town, to a family friendly beach resort that also has casinos," said Bart Blatstein, Tower Investments CEO and Showboat owner. "This Independence Day I'm opening the doors to a whole new world of family entertainment on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk."

"I want to thank the Governor and other state and local leaders for their extreme support of this game changing project, and I especially want to extend my sincere appreciation to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small as this is indeed a great day in Atlantic City!" Blatstein enthusiastically declared employing Small's signature phrase.

ISLAND Waterpark is the largest indoor beachfront waterpark in the world. Covering 120,000 square feet and holding more than 317,000 gallons of water, the waterpark features 11 slides, including the Electric Eel, Sonic Serpent and Barracuda Blaster tube slides, full of tight corners and banking turns; three Tidal Racers mat racer slides for head-first excitement; and five waterslides suitable for younger visitors at Slide Island.

Island Waterpark also features a 1,000 square-foot Wild Wave FlowRider surf simulator that will host surfing tournaments and is the only waterpark surf simulator in New Jersey to offer surf lessons; Blue Cascade Waterfall, a man-made waterfall that is one of the largest custom water forms in the world; a 30-foot-tall Indoor Tree House that can be booked for private parties; Adventure Pool, where guests can play various water sports; a 6,500 square-foot Island Drift Lazy River that extends nearly the entire length of the waterpark; and Kids Cove, a play area with interactive water activities designed for younger visitors. Each is designed according to the waterpark's exotic island theme to make visitors feel like they've been swept away to a tropical paradise.

For adults, the waterpark features a total of six bars where guests can enjoy craft beers, curated wines, and signature cocktails; and Paradise Adult Island, a 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the waterpark and ocean that includes DJ entertainment and Bliss Pool, an adults-only pool facing the Atlantic Ocean with the only swim-up bar in Atlantic City. During the day these venues are an oasis for parents and adults to dance, escape, relax and socialize while the kids enjoy the waterpark; the adults-only area includes Peloton bikes, manicure stations, chair massages, workspaces, VIP cabanas and more. At night, ISLAND Waterpark it will transform into a nightlife venue, also for adults only–the first of its kind at any waterpark.

The waterpark's unique glass retractable roof will be open to allow ample sunshine and fresh ocean breezes during the warmer months and can be closed during rainy days and colder weather making Island Waterpark a year-round entertainment destination. The roof can also be used for projection displays, such as stars or island imagery, adding to the versatility of the waterpark's ambience.

Summer admission rates start at $89 for daytime general admission. Twilight admission starts at $69 from 4 - 8 pm. For those wishing to experience Island Waterpark in style, All-Access VIP admission starts at $119, which includes admission into the exclusive and luxurious Paradise Adult Island, Bliss Pool, and the only swim-up bar in Atlantic City. Members of the military, police, fire and EMS receive a $10 discount. Seniors 60 and above get a 10% discount. Children under three are admitted free. Groups 20 – 50 receive $10 off per ticket. For more details on admission rates and special offers visit islandwaterparkac.com

Guests of the Showboat hotel are invited to enjoy Rise 'n' Shine - an hour of exclusive morning access to ISLAND Waterpark before it opens to the public.

