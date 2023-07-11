HiBid Sales Top $28.1 Million; Upcoming Auctions Include Classic Cars, Real Estate, Housewares, and More

OCALA, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid recorded over $28.1 million in gross merchandise value in 611,936 lots sold in a total of 1,374 auctions held July 3th through 9th. Current auctions on the platform include classic cars, real estate, furniture, quilts, kitchenware, and more.

Automobiles up for auction include a 1934 Nash Sedan, 1938 Chevrolet Coupe, 1951 Austin A40 Devan Tourer, 1967 Pontiac GTO, 1976 Pontiac Trans Am, and 2003 Ford Mustang convertible. Other standout lots include a Kincaid dining set with hutch, painted plates and bowls, a Sony VHS/DVD player, and a 1,664-square-foot brick ranch house in Hannibal, Missouri.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

July 3-9, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $28.1+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $46.1+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 611,936

Timed Auctions: 1,279

Live Auctions: 95

Bids Placed: 3.2+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

The Dennis Ballard Collection, South Nowra, New South Wales, Australia

Auction Type: Live

Dates: July 16

Seller: Burns and Co Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Harley Hirner Real Estate and Personal Property Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: May 30-July 20

Seller: Dale DeLaPorte Auction Service

View Auction Catalog

Cruise Nite Classic Car Auction 2023

Auction Type: Live

Dates: June 23-July 14

Seller: Rhynalds Auction & Realty LLC

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

