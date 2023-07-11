Lube X-Press Announces Franchise Opportunity, Offering 15-Minute Drive-Thru Oil Change Service

Popular Automotive Preventative-Maintenance Concept Sets Sights on Nationwide Expansion

EL PASO, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lube X-Press, an El Paso-based drive-thru oil change concept known for their fast, friendly, and convenient services, announced today the launch of their franchise opportunity. With an increasing demand for automotive preventative-maintenance services, Lube X-Press is looking to expand their national presence with the help of committed and passionate operators across several new markets.

Lube X-Press provides a modern, innovative approach to vehicle maintenance services – specifically, oil changes. By incorporating a drive-thru style business model, Lube X-Press is elevating the overall experience of what is known to be a dreaded task for a majority of consumers by increasing the level of convenience and efficiency without sacrificing their high caliber of service. Priding themselves on customer sentiments as a brand, a true testament to Lube X-Press's dedication to their customers is their Net Promoter Score (NPS), a program used to measure customer loyalty to a brand. While the industry average NPS score is 76, Lube X-Press has a score of 83, setting them apart from other brands in their industry as a leader in customer service and satisfaction.

Founded in 2012 in El Paso, Texas, by brothers Karlos and Justin Lazo, Lube X-Press is a founder-led automotive preventative-maintenance service brand specializing in 15-minute drive-thru oil changes. Lube X-Press originally started as a full-service mechanic shop. However, the Lazo brothers realized they had an opportunity to create their own niche in the El Paso automotive market by implementing a drive-thru service model and specializing in oil changes while still offering other select vehicle maintenance services. Over the years, the brothers have continuously polished the business model to maximize operational efficiencies to yield industry-leading margins.

"My brother and I founded Lube X-Press with a clear mission to break through the stigma of vehicle maintenance service brands not prioritizing their customers' needs by ensuring that each of our guests leave having had a WOW experience," said Karlos Lazo, Co-Founder of Lube X-Press. "We pride ourselves on the fact that we offer fast, friendly, and convenient oil-changes allowing guests to drive up, in, and out with ease and no appointments necessary. With our proven business model and unwavering support, we look forward to partnering with equally passionate individuals to assist us in making Lube X-Press more accessible to communities nationwide."

Lube X-Press currently has 10 operating locations in and around the El Paso area with an additional five locations in development – three in Texas and two in Arizona. Lube X-Press is actively expanding in both Texas and Arizona throughout the rest of 2023 in addition to making their debut in other states such as Florida and New Mexico.

Lube X-Press is currently seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who possess a strong business acumen in addition to proficient communication, leadership, and management skills. Lube X-Press has partnered with industry experts to develop a comprehensive set of tools and support systems to guide franchisees towards success. Many of the big brand names in the automotive service industry have little to no more franchise territory to sell. With Lube X-Press just now announcing their franchise opportunity, early franchisees will have opportunities in prime territories. With a simple, yet effective business models and industry leading margins, franchise partners can expect their initial investment to be anywhere from $260,750 - $396,000.

To find out more information about franchise opportunities with Lube X-Press, please visit www.lubexpressfranchise.com.

ABOUT LUBE X-PRESS:

Founded in El Paso, TX in 2012, Lube X-Press specializes in 15-minute drive-thru oil changes, providing fast, friendly, and convenient services to their guests. As a leading innovator in automotive preventative-maintenance services, Lube X-Press offers oil change services such as regular synthetic blend, high mileage, and full synthetic blends. In addition to oil changes, Lube X-Press offers fluid exchanges for their power steering, coolant, automatic transmission as well as replacements to cabin/air filters and windshield wipers. Voted 'Best Place to Get an Oil Change' in El Paso and top-rated customer satisfaction, Lube X-Press provides everything to keep your vehicle well-maintained. To learn more about Lube X-Press, please visit https://www.lubexpressep.com/.

