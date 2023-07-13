OSF HealthCare and Abundant Health Acquisition (aha!) announce partnership to streamline access to care

PEORIA, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OSF HealthCare and Abundant Health Acquisition (aha!) have announced a pilot partnership to launch two new aha! software connectors designed to easily deliver retail-like online experiences that help patients find the care they need quickly.

The aha! Provider Data Connector (PDC) and Patient Education Connector (PEC) will empower OSF Digital Marketing and Digital Innovation Development teams to quickly create and optimize an e-commerce-like retail experience that results in improved search engine optimization, greater patient engagement and satisfaction, and higher digital appointment volume.

This partnership extends the OSF HealthCare and aha! collaboration, which started in 2019, with a new, dynamic website to drive the "One OSF" initiative which offers a consistent and personalized experience for the visitor, powered by Sitecore DXP.

"We're very excited by the opportunity to further partner with aha! as we look for ways to increase our appointment conversions, introduce operational efficiencies, and relieve our tech debt," said Tom Caldera, director of OSF Digital Innovation Development. "aha!'s vision for flexible connectors directly within our content management system allows us to leverage our Sitecore DXP investment and let our Marketing teams quickly place personalized provider info and clinical content based on business needs without tech involvement."

The Provider Data Connector (PDC) unlocks provider data (bio and basic information, appointment availability, high-quality photos, and more) and empowers internal content managers to use it strategically within their website content and directly within their primary domain.

The Patient Education Connector (PEC) alleviates the substantial effort on health care systems to source, write and maintain patient education content. Clinically reviewed content, sourced from trusted 3rd parties such as WebMD Ignite, can be seamlessly integrated as complete articles or individual content segments to create new patient education pieces.

When used together, the two connectors will let the OSF HealthCare Marketing team easily build and optimize web experiences that place the right providers in context with clinically approved, actionable content.

The pilot launch of the two connectors on the OSFHealthCare.org website is currently underway.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare has 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access - with 2,084 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners throughout 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF OnCall, a digital health operating unit, was established in 2020 to improve patient experience, using digital tools for 24-7 communication, on-demand care, remote patient monitoring, and offers the largest hospital-at-home program in Illinois. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

OSF Innovation is a collaborative network of different disciplines that designs bold, strategic solutions to advance the future of health care. Learn more at osfinnovation.org.

Abundant Health Acquisition (aha!) aha! was founded in 2017, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and is a part of the Abundant Venture Partners (AVP) portfolio of companies. aha! is a consumer research, digital services, experience design, and software development company focused exclusively on working with healthcare providers across the country. We are an experienced, integrated team who believe in connecting people through modern, human-centered health experiences. More at abundant.health.

