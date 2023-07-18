New video production service is simplifying and accelerating video content creation for brands

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lucihub announced the official launch of its video production platform and mobile app that enables communications professionals to quickly and affordably create quality video content. Lucihub was founded with a vision to make video creation fast, seamless, and accessible, satisfying the growing demand for video content.

Lucihub Transforms Corporate Video Production with Seamless, Smartphone and Cloud-Based Platform

"Video is an extremely powerful tool for storytelling because it provides an effective way for companies to reach their target audiences," said Amer Tadayon, founder and CEO of Lucihub. "With the undeniable popularity of 'reels' on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Lucihub empowers brands to tell their stories from every angle through their mobile devices."

According to recent studies, people are consuming more video content than ever, spending an average of 84 minutes a day on social media and YouTube.

Often, communications teams have limited resources, short deadlines and tight budgets for video production. Traditional production companies can be costly, and the entire process from filming to final cut can take quite a long time. Lucihub addresses these challenges and delivers quality content before the hype dies.

The new mobile app allows teams to use their own smartphones to film and upload to the Lucihub cloud. The platform's professional editing team handles the rest. In hours, a professionally edited video is delivered that includes graphics, music, and company branding, eliminating the typical back and forth that often delays the traditional production process.

"We want to empower our customers to be their own storytellers and to easily create impactful communication videos using their own smartphones and Lucihub's services," added Tadayon.

Visit Lucihub.com to learn more and schedule a demo.

ABOUT LUCIHUB

Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market.

Media Contact:

Yanick Dalhouse

press@lucihub.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lucihub