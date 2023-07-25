Jet Linx Announces New Chief Executive Officer Brent Wouters As Jamie Walker Becomes Chairman of the Board

Leading Private Aviation Company Organizes for Next Chapter of Growth and Operational Excellence



OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the only locally-focused private jet management and Jet Card company in the world, announced that Jamie Walker will become Chairman and Brent Wouters will be joining as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walker will focus on the Company's overall strategic vision, mergers and acquisitions opportunities, and industry and client relations. Mr. Wouters, a highly experienced business growth professional who focuses on operational excellence, will join Jet Linx on Monday, July 31.

Mr. Wouters possesses expertise in successfully growing businesses across the aviation, automotive, manufacturing and distribution verticals, with deep and diverse experience in sales, marketing, engineering, finance, accounting, risk management and regulation. His approach to business utilizes a combination of high-touch human interaction and high-efficiency technological innovation to build a Culture of Belief.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Brent and trying to recruit him to our team for the last 10 years. Over this time, I have remained impressed with the pure passion and leadership he demonstrates in everything he does. I'm beyond excited the stars have aligned and we were able to bring him on board at just the right time for our Company," said Mr. Walker, Chairman of Jet Linx. "With our commitment to double the size of the fleet by the end of 2026 – in partnership with Brent, our Board of Directors and executive leadership team – we will usher in a new level of operational excellence together."

With more than 32 years of professional experience, Mr. Wouters joins Jet Linx from Iron Valley Supply, a global outdoor shooting sports, equipment and adventure company, where he served as President & CEO for three-and-a-half years. He was also previously President & CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, a technologically advanced aircraft manufacturer, and during his 10-year tenure took the company from a small domestic startup to the best-selling aircraft in 60 countries.

"I've known Jamie and Jet Linx for a number of years and have stayed in close contact – they've built a great company and brand. I see a very large growth opportunity in front of us and I look forward to working with each Jet Linx team member to capture it," said Mr. Wouters.

Mr. Wouters holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics from Graceland University (Magna Cum Laude) and master's degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University, as well as a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Georgia State University – J. Mack Robinson College of Business, where he also serves as an Advisory Board Member. As a lifelong aviation enthusiast, he holds a private pilot license, and enjoys mountain biking, hiking and playing piano.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman PRO safety rated operator, and is the first Company to achieve all three elite safety ratings. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington, D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

