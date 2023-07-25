Natural Grocers® Invites Beaverton, OR Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on August 8, 2023

New space boasting bigger footprint and larger selection will offer grand re-opening discounts, giveaways, samples and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Beaverton, OR store to a newly renovated and larger space, on Thursday, August 8, 2023. Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will host a ribbon cutting and food bank donation ceremony at its new Beaverton location at 3805 SW 117th Ave. at 8:20 AM. Natural Grocers Crew will then help welcome the community into the new store at 8:27 AM with gift card giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more. The current store, located just one block away at 12155 SW Broadway St., will close on August 5, at 5:30 PM to complete the relocation process.

Serving Beaverton customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 2013, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards, at 3805 SW 117th Ave. (PRNewswire)

Join the Natural Grocers good4u Crew on August 8th for giveaways, discounts, free samples and sweepstakes.

"Natural Grocers has been proud to serve the community of Beaverton since the original location opened almost ten years ago to the day in 2013. We now have 14 stores in Oregon and want to make sure each location provides the best possible shopping experience for our customers. This move gives our customers more space to shop, which also means new product offerings throughout store—particularly in our produce, and refrigerated/frozen departments," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We're also honored to have Marissa Gray, a representative of Oregon Food Bank, join us for our opening ceremonies to help us raise awareness towards ending hunger. We invite everyone to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the new Beaverton store and the Natural Grocers shopping experience exceptional."

GRAND RE-OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Re-opening events and discounts starting August 8, 2023, include:

August 8 : Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers - The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [i]

August 8 : Prize Wheel - Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on August 8 for a chance to win fun prizes. [ii]

August 9 : Free Set of Lotus Sustainable Trolley Bags - The first 50 customers in line will receive a set of 4 heavy-duty reusable bags, including an insulated cooler bag, designed to help make grocery shopping faster and easier than ever. [iii]

August 10 : Free Hand-Crafted Natural Grocers Drawstring Backpack Bag – The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag made of alpaca wool. Each pack item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [iv]

August 8 – August 22 , Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes : Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [v]

Special Grand Re-opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable PricesSM in every department from August 8 – August 31 .[vi]

Additional high-quality products will also be available at impressive discounts, such as select produce items (100% USDA Certified Organic), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99/each), and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins and Bulk Organic Rolled Oats (.99¢/lb and $1.99/2 lbs).[vii]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[viii]

August 8 – August 31 {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing[ix] on select free-range eggs, ( $2.99 /dozen) 100% organic avocados (.99¢ each) and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee ( $4.99 /10 oz package) and Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soap ( $11.99 /32 oz).

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its good4u Crew, the new store will be larger and will feature a noticeably bigger product selection: particularly produce, refrigerated items and supplements. The contemporary layout will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space for in-store classes, recipe demonstrations and nutrition education courses. Customers will enjoy a modern and efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price SM. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

The community will continue to have the support of the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) for their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book free sessions, which are currently available in person, via phone Beaverton video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

OREGON FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers has partnered with the Oregon Food Bank (OFB) throughout the state for almost a decade, with its "Bring Your Own Bag" program. This community outreach will extend to the new Beaverton location. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to OFB, which provides food and necessities to people in need across the state.

"Natural Grocers has been a longtime partner of Oregon Food Bank and we are thrilled to be a part of the Beaverton opening," said Marissa Gray, an OFB representative. "Natural Grocers believes in our mission: that no one should be hungry. Their commitment over the years, and this donation today, continues to fuel our work; from distributing food across the state donated directly by their stores through food waste rescue programs, to financial support benefitting the breadth of OFB programs and root cause work. Together, we are feeding people now, and looking ahead at addressing factors that we know perpetuate hunger."

Natural Grocers will make a special $2,500 donation to OFB at the opening ceremonies to honor this relationship and help nourish surrounding communities.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefiting OFB.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated Beaverton hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

