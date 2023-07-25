WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! ANNOUNCES 50+ DATE 2023 TOUR AND HOSTS

Production by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA to kick off in October

This Marks Second Year For Theatrical Tour, Hitting 50+ Cities

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, is kicking off the second year of the theatrical tour on Saturday, October 14, with hosts Mark L. Walberg and Bob Goen. The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, brings America's Game® to your hometown — giving audience members the opportunity to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

The full tour route can be found on the tour website, and the host's biographies are below. Tickets for all dates below are on sale now. VIP Packages are available for fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For the full route, tickets, host information for each city, and more information about the touring production, please visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

ABOUT BOB GOEN:

Bob Goen is an American game show emcee and television personality. Bob is well known for hosting multiple game shows, including Home Shopping Game, The Hollywood Game, and That's the Question. He's hosted on The Wheel of Fortune TV show from 1989 – 1991 (CBS) and then again in 1991 (NBC). His talents have extended to hosting multiple Miss Universe pageants, serving as a desert-area correspondent for ESPN, and Bob had a long-standing career with Entertainment Tonight. He has voiced a cartoon version of himself on an episode of Nickelodeon's hit TV show The Fairly OddParents.

ABOUT MARK L. WALBERG:

Mark L. Walberg is the current host of USA Network's and Peacock's hit reality TV show Temptation Island. He is best known as the longtime host of Antiques Roadshow – PBS' highest-rated primetime original program. Mark has hosted and been featured in an array of popular talk, reality competition, and game shows, including the FOX hit The Moment of Truth. He also has hosted home improvement competitions The Mansion and House Rules, knowledge quiz shows Test the Nation and Russian Roulette, the California state lottery program Make Me A Millionaire.

ABOUT WHEEL OF FORTUNE:

With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Entering its 41st season in syndication, the game show has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

