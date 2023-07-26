Oldcastle Infrastructure Expands Water Market Solutions Offering with Hydro International Acquisition

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle infrastructure™, A CRH Company has today announced that it has acquired Hydro International® ("Hydro") from funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP. Hydro is a leading provider of stormwater products, wastewater treatment products, wastewater services, and data solutions in North America and Europe. The company works directly with municipal, commercial and industrial customers to improve the way that water is processed, treated and managed. Headquartered in Clevedon, UK, and with a sales presence in 19 countries, it has over 40 years of experience and a reputation for engineering excellence and industry-leading product performance.

Oldcastle Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/Oldcastle Infrastructure) (PRNewswire)

The strategic addition of Hydro to Oldcastle Infrastructure's water management offering further enables the company to fulfill its vision to be a leading provider of solutions in the circular water economy. Factors including increased water regulation, aging infrastructure and increased government funding are paving the way for Oldcastle Infrastructure, to address the critical water treatment and management needs of global communities. Acquiring Hydro further enhances its water treatment solutions offering, bringing product breadth, market expertise, and well-developed R&D capabilities.

"We are continually looking for ways to create value for our customers through innovation and advanced technology. Bringing Hydro into our infrastructure solutions business directly aligns with that approach and further advances our water market strategy," stated Jason Jackson, President, CRH Infrastructure Products. "As one of the most respected players in the North American and UK stormwater and wastewater markets, Hydro brings extensive market knowledge and strong specification positions that will drive growth for us both in Europe and North America."

"The opportunities for synergy between Oldcastle Infrastructure and Hydro are tremendous," said Paul Cleaver, CEO, Hydro International. "Hydro has a legacy of driving innovation and accelerating growth through new products and services development. Combining Hydro's product expertise with Oldcastle Infrastructure's commercial platform enables our teams to uniquely solve ever-expanding problems for our customers in the water market."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure™

Oldcastle Infrastructure™, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including: Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and in Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit: www.crh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oldcastle Infrastructure