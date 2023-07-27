GDIT Awarded $320 Million in Consular Services Task Orders by the Department of State

Company to continue delivering U.S. visa support services in South America

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded two recompete task orders totaling $320 million by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs to support visa applications and processing in South America. Awarded under the Global Support Strategy for Overseas Consular Support Services 2.0 contract, both task orders have base periods of two years with four two-year option periods.

Under the Andean South America task order, valued at $200 million, GDIT will deliver consular support services in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. A second task order providing services in Brazil is valued at $120 million. For both task orders, GDIT will provide digital capabilities to support visa applicants, including appointment scheduling, biometric enrollment, fee collection and data analytics.

"Every year, millions of people from South America seek to travel to the United States, and the demand for visa and other consular services is growing at an unprecedented pace," said Paul Nedzbala, GDIT senior vice president for the federal civilian division. "To ensure that travelers have a seamless experience, we will continue to reimagine how consular services are delivered by implementing agile, innovative and secure digital solutions."

The Andean South America and Brazil task orders extend GDIT's global consular services support for the State Department. The company provides visa services to the bureau in more than 50 countries and securely manages more than 100,000 digital interactions each day.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

