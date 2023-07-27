iF Design, the Definitive Global Design Award, Opens its First U.S. Office in New York City

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the spirit of innovation, iF International Forum Design GmbH, headquartered in Hannover, Germany, has officially launched iF Design USA Inc., a fully owned subsidiary strategically based in New York City. Leading the charge will be Managing Director, Lisa Gralnek - an expert brand builder, corporate strategist, and impact advisor with over 20 years of experience. Host of the podcast FUTURE OF XYZ presented by Rhode Island PBS and the Founder and Principal of the independent strategy consultancy, LVG & Co. since 2018. She previously held senior leadership positions at Chobani, Adidas and Walmart.

iF Design Awards 2024 Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to have found the perfect person for the start of our new location in the USA with Lisa Gralnek," shares Uwe Cremering, CEO of iF Design. "By building a team here, we are strengthening our presence in North America. Our goal is to be on the ground for our clients, further expand networks, as well as discover new design talent. In addition, Lisa will be responsible to help substantially strengthen us in the context of sustainability and impact."

Since its establishment in 1953, iF Design has been an influential force within the global design community. Presenting one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, the iF DESIGN AWARD celebrates the most important design achievements across product, packaging, communication, user experience (UX), user interface (UI), service design, architecture, interior design, and professional concept disciplines.

Each year, iF Design receives over 10,000 entries from over 60 countries as part of its rigorous juried selection process. Building on the organization's 70-year commitment to excellence, objectivity and impact, iF Design USA will help deliver greater support and partnership for designers and design-driven businesses in North America. Submissions for the 2024 awards will be accepted until September 29, 2023.

iF Design USA will also encourage greater American participation in iF Design's two additional awards programs, the highly-regarded iF DESIGN STUDENT AWARD and the fast-expanding iF SOCIAL IMPACT PRIZE. The iF DESIGN STUDENT AWARD, attracts over 8,000 submissions annually from young designers in more than 50 countries and awards €50,000 in prize money. The iF SOCIAL IMPACT PRIZE awards a total of €100,000 each year to projects emphasizing social responsibility. Both award applications are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

