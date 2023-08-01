The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $55 million , or $1.61 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $52 million , or $1.52 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $144 million for the quarter

Renewables reported pretax income of $67 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $32 million on strong crush margins

Nutrient & Industrial reported pretax income of $43 million on increased volume on delayed planting season

Trade reported pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $7 million

"Ethanol margins in the Renewables business and increased volume in our Nutrient & Industrial business led the way for the quarter. This was a significant improvement for Nutrient & Industrial after a softer first quarter. While we expected that some of the typical first quarter nutrient sales volume would shift into the second quarter, we are pleased with the extent of the recovery. In our Trade segment, we had some very strong merchandising results but, as expected, did not repeat the outsized second quarter 2022 performance due to good execution following the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "With the strong first quarter in Trade which likely pulled some sales forward, our year-to-date results remain ahead of last year in this business. Geopolitical concerns continue to bring price volatility which is typically beneficial to us."

"We remain focused on executing within our stated strategy in our core grain and fertilizer verticals. We recently closed on the acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier that fits well within our strategy for growth in the premium pet food ingredient industry," continued Bowe. "We continue to explore opportunities for growth in the merchandising of renewable diesel feedstocks, while maintaining our strong position in renewable fuels production along with potential carbon-reduction opportunities."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Variance YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Variance Pretax Income from Continuing Operations $ 104.4 $ 118.2 $ (13.8) $ 39.4 $ 128.8 $ (89.4) Pretax Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company1 76.8 96.3 (19.5) 56.1 106.5 (50.4) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from

Continuing Operations Attributable to the

Company1 72.5 97.0 (24.5) 80.6 107.2 (26.6) Trade1 7.2 24.4 (17.2) 30.9 28.0 2.9 Renewables1 32.4 45.9 (13.5) 38.7 51.4 (12.7) Nutrient & Industrial 42.6 38.3 4.3 32.1 49.1 (17.0) Other (9.7) (11.6) 1.9 (21.2) (21.4) 0.2 Net Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company 55.0 80.5 (25.5) 40.3 86.6 (46.3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing

Operations Attributable to the Company1 51.8 82.2 (30.4) 58.6 88.2 (29.6) Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing

Operations (EPS) 1.61 2.34 (0.73) 1.18 2.52 (1.34) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Continuing Operations1 1.52 2.39 (0.87) 1.72 2.57 (0.85) EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 148.7 168.6 (19.9) 132.6 224.5 (91.9) Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

Operations1 $ 144.4 $ 169.3 $ (24.9) $ 199.7 $ 225.2 $ (25.5) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "With some moderation of commodity pricing and intentional working capital management in light of the higher interest rate environment, our short-term debt at the end of the second quarter of 2023 totaled $103 million, a steep decline from the $1.2 billion outstanding a year ago. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet."

The company generated $541 million and $353 million in cash from operating activities for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $118 million and $135 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively. Included in our investing activities are several strategic growth projects along with normal spending to maintain our facilities.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Merchandising Remains Solid; YTD Results Ahead of Strong Prior Year

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $7 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $24 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Trade results were mixed with an overall decline in gross profit from the second quarter of 2022, which included certain margin impacts from the Russian invasion of Ukraine that were not expected to repeat. Volumes handled declined from the second quarter of 2022, but the Group generated strong earnings from certain well-positioned merchandising businesses. Recent investments in food and pet food ingredients also contributed to earnings in the quarter. When combined with the very strong first quarter, adjusted earnings and gross profit remain ahead of 2022. Winter wheat volume accumulated from the just-completed harvest was higher than expected and at good qualities in our draw area.

With the strong South American harvest, combined with improving U.S. crop conditions, the outlook for global grain stocks has improved. With the mix of assets and merchandising capabilities across key geographies, Trade is well-positioned.

Trade's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $27 million, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $47 million.

Renewables Generates Solid Earnings on Strong Margins

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $67 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $32 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2022, the segment reported pretax income of $68 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million. These 2022 results included $9 million of USDA Biofuels Producer COVID relief funds and $24 million of positive mark-to-market impacts.

A $7 million pretax gain on the deconsolidation of ELEMENT, triggered when the entity was placed into receivership, has been adjusted from 2023 earnings.

Ethanol crush margins strengthened over the quarter, and the current margin outlook, despite volatility, remains strong. Production facilities operated efficiently in the quarter with improved ethanol and corn oil yield and lower costs than the comparable quarter in 2022. The merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, continue to deliver solid earnings on higher volumes and strong co-product values, and exceeded our second quarter 2022 results. Our eastern corn belt production facilities remain well-positioned for corn supply.

Renewables had second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $74 million in 2023, compared to 2022 second quarter EBITDA of $86 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Volume

The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted pretax income of $43 million, compared to prior year second quarter pretax income of $38 million. After a slow first quarter when reduced sales reflected the falling price environment and planting delays, volumes improved during the 2023 planting period driving a 21% increase in tons sold from the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit improved by $4 million, and reflects these higher volumes partially offset by margin compression from peak levels in 2022.

Nutrient & Industrial's second quarter EBITDA was $52 million compared to 2022 second quarter EBITDA of $47 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective rate of 21% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 5878900). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/dwMKAr514rB and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,020,183

$ 4,450,617

$ 7,901,421

$ 8,428,571 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,798,246

4,219,776

7,531,473

8,078,195 Gross profit 221,937

230,841

369,948

350,376 Operating, administrative and general expenses 116,007

112,559

233,242

214,546 Asset impairment —

—

87,156

— Interest expense, net 13,953

16,921

30,578

27,780 Other income, net 12,441

16,792

20,445

20,710 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 104,418

118,153

39,417

128,760 Income tax provision from continuing operations 21,732

15,753

15,848

19,856 Net income from continuing operations 82,686

102,400

23,569

108,904 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(739)

—

(1,294) Net income 82,686

101,661

23,569

107,610 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,640

21,856

(16,727)

22,303 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 55,046

$ 79,805

$ 40,296

$ 85,307















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 1.63

$ 2.38

$ 1.20

$ 2.56 Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

—

(0.04)

$ 1.63

$ 2.36

$ 1.20

$ 2.52 Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 1.61

$ 2.34

$ 1.18

$ 2.52 Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

—

(0.04)

$ 1.61

$ 2.32

$ 1.18

$ 2.48

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,293

$ 115,269

$ 86,035 Accounts receivable, net 1,030,271

1,248,878

1,141,167 Inventories 990,789

1,731,725

1,618,326 Commodity derivative assets – current 347,684

295,588

638,357 Current assets held-for-sale —

2,871

18,627 Other current assets 72,228

71,622

70,367 Total current assets 2,537,265

3,465,953

3,572,879 Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342

129,342

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 89,605

100,907

105,222 Right of use assets, net 60,003

61,890

50,233 Other assets held-for-sale —

—

24,298 Other assets, net 90,390

87,175

91,758 Total other assets 369,340

379,314

400,853 Property, plant and equipment, net 663,441

762,729

763,443 Total assets $ 3,570,046

$ 4,607,996

$ 4,737,175











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 102,752

$ 272,575

$ 1,161,428 Trade and other payables 641,376

1,423,633

772,996 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 189,947

370,524

184,154 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 251,101

98,519

185,903 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,511

110,155

53,951 Current liabilities held-for-sale —

—

7,314 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 180,552

245,916

211,830 Total current liabilities 1,393,239

2,521,322

2,577,576 Long-term lease liabilities 34,435

37,147

28,929 Long-term debt, less current maturities 576,489

492,518

563,447 Deferred income taxes 57,030

64,080

63,383 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale —

—

3,113 Other long-term liabilities 70,371

63,160

83,521 Total liabilities 2,131,564

3,178,227

3,319,969 Total equity 1,438,482

1,429,769

1,417,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,570,046

$ 4,607,996

$ 4,737,175

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net income from continuing operations $ 23,569

$ 108,904 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(1,294) Net income 23,569

107,610 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 62,585

67,945 Bad debt expense, net 3,720

3,069 Equity in losses of affiliates, net of dividends 231

6,278 Losses (gains) on sales of assets, net 679

(10,305) Stock-based compensation expense 6,000

4,708 Deferred federal income tax (7,948)

(13,755) Asset impairment 87,156

— Other (1,730)

8,549 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 207,867

(289,196) Inventories 734,855

186,685 Commodity derivatives 102,753

(189,090) Other current and non-current assets (1,247)

5,106 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (1,011,086)

(609,403) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 207,404

(721,799) Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (74,991)

(43,472) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,192

4,672 Purchases of investments (544)

(2,105) Purchases of Rail assets —

(27,276) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 2,871

36,341 Other (201)

1,746 Net cash used in investing activities (71,673)

(30,094) Financing Activities





Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit (173,384)

862,698 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt —

350,000 Payments of short-term debt —

(550,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 100,000

— Payments of long-term debt (35,861)

(15,077) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner —

2,450 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (24,344)

(9,980) Payments of debt issuance costs (767)

(7,802) Dividends paid (12,527)

(12,245) Proceeds from exercises of stock options —

5,024 Common stock repurchased (1,747)

— Value of shares withheld for taxes (6,616)

(3,349) Other 259

394 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (154,987)

622,113 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 280

(629) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,976)

(130,409) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,269

216,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 96,293

$ 86,035

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 82,686

$ 102,400

$ 23,569

$ 108,904 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,640

21,856

(16,727)

22,303 Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 55,046

80,544

40,296

86,601 Adjustments:













Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture (6,544)

—

(6,544)

— Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) 1,310

—

(16,080)

— Transaction related compensation 939

—

2,607

— Gain on sale of frac sand assets —

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method and cost method investments —

4,455

—

4,455 Asset Impairment —

—

44,450

— Income tax impact of adjustments1 1,074

940

(6,108)

940 Total adjusting items, net of tax (3,221)

1,633

18,325

1,633 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. $ 51,825

$ 82,177

$ 58,621

$ 88,234















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.61

$ 2.34

$ 1.18

$ 2.52















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ 0.05

$ 0.54

$ 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.52

$ 2.39

$ 1.72

$ 2.57



1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25%.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,696,810

$ 877,781

$ 445,592

$ —

$ 4,020,183 Gross profit 80,711

68,292

72,934

—

221,937 Operating, administrative and general expenses 69,146

7,568

28,886

10,407

116,007 Other income, net 4,328

7,468

500

145

12,441 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 4,990

66,604

42,565

(9,741)

104,418 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

27,640

—

—

27,640 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 4,990

$ 38,964

$ 42,565

$ (9,741)

$ 76,778 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 2,249

(6,544)

—

—

(4,295) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 7,239

$ 32,420

$ 42,565

$ (9,741)

$ 72,483



















Three months ended June 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,097,767

$ 882,567

$ 470,283

$ —

$ 4,450,617 Gross profit 101,994

59,888

68,959

—

230,841 Operating, administrative and general expenses 62,977

8,590

29,591

11,401

112,559 Other income (loss), net (2,051)

18,490

866

(513)

16,792 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 23,666

67,776

38,311

(11,600)

118,153 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

21,856

—

—

21,856 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 23,666

$ 45,920

$ 38,311

$ (11,600)

$ 96,297 Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing

operations2 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 24,359

$ 45,920

$ 38,311

$ (11,600)

$ 96,990

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)



















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 5,574,590

$ 1,717,297

$ 609,534

$ —

$ 7,901,421 Gross profit 197,889

84,095

87,964

—

369,948 Operating, administrative and general expenses 141,126

16,472

53,018

22,626

233,242 Other income, net 10,311

8,309

1,346

479

20,445 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 44,354

(15,909)

32,127

(21,155)

39,417 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(16,727)

—

—

(16,727) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 44,354

$ 818

$ 32,127

$ (21,155)

$ 56,144 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 (13,473)

37,906

—

—

24,433 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 30,881

$ 38,724

$ 32,127

$ (21,155)

$ 80,577



















Six months ended June 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,182,448

$ 1,565,798

$ 680,325

$ —

$ 8,428,571 Gross profit 169,613

75,079

105,684

—

350,376 Operating, administrative and general expenses 122,520

16,480

54,916

20,630

214,546 Other income (loss), net 1,729

18,918

1,670

(1,607)

20,710 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 27,335

73,738

49,054

(21,367)

128,760 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

22,303

—

—

22,303 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 27,335

$ 51,435

$ 49,054

$ (21,367)

$ 106,457 Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing

operations2 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 28,028

$ 51,435

$ 49,054

$ (21,367)

$ 107,150

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $ 4,990

$ 66,604

$ 42,565

$ (31,473)

$ 82,686 Interest expense (income) 10,903

1,588

1,983

(521)

13,953 Tax provision —

—

—

21,732

21,732 Depreciation and amortization 8,683

12,425

7,097

2,160

30,365 EBITDA1 24,576

80,617

51,645

(8,102)

148,736 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 939

—

—

—

939 Insured inventory expenses 1,310

—

—

—

1,310 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Total adjusting items 2,249

(6,544)

—

—

(4,295) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 26,825

$ 74,073

$ 51,645

$ (8,102)

$ 144,441



















Three months ended June 30, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 23,666

$ 67,776

$ 38,311

$ (27,353)

$ 102,400 Interest expense (income) 13,300

2,012

1,923

(314)

16,921 Tax provision —

—

—

15,753

15,753 Depreciation and amortization 8,914

15,875

6,595

2,183

33,567 EBITDA from continuing operations 45,880

85,663

46,829

(9,731)

168,641 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method and cost method

investments 4,455

—

—

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 46,573

$ 85,663

$ 46,829

$ (9,731)

$ 169,334



1 Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $ 44,354

$ (15,909)

$ 32,127

$ (37,003)

$ 23,569 Interest expense (income) 22,720

4,685

4,165

(992)

30,578 Tax provision —

—

—

15,848

15,848 Depreciation and amortization 17,328

26,896

14,054

4,307

62,585 EBITDA1 84,402

15,672

50,346

(17,840)

132,580 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 2,607

—

—

—

2,607 Insured inventory recoveries (16,080)

—

—

—

(16,080) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Asset Impairment —

87,156

—

—

87,156 Total adjusting items (13,473)

80,612

—

—

67,139 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 70,929

$ 96,284

$ 50,346

$ (17,840)

$ 199,719



















Six months ended June 30, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,335

$ 73,738

$ 49,054

$ (41,223)

$ 108,904 Interest expense (income) 21,487

3,779

3,384

(870)

27,780 Tax provision —

—

—

19,856

19,856 Depreciation and amortization 17,888

32,514

13,174

4,368

67,944 EBITDA from continuing operations 66,710

110,031

65,612

(17,869)

224,484 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method and cost method investments 4,455

—

—

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 67,403

$ 110,031

$ 65,612

$ (17,869)

$ 225,177



1 Amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

June 30, 2023 (in thousands) September

30, 2022

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 24,880

$ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 82,686

$ 69,619 Interest expense 14,982

14,087

16,625

13,953

59,647 Tax provision (benefit) 9,839

9,933

(5,884)

21,732

35,620 Depreciation and amortization 33,322

33,476

32,220

30,365

129,383 EBITDA from continuing operations 83,023

78,666

(16,156)

148,736

294,269 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from

continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense —

—

1,668

939

2,607 Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) —

15,993

(17,390)

1,310

(87) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

—

(6,544)

(6,544) Asset impairment including equity

method investments —

9,000

87,156

—

96,156 Total adjusting items —

24,993

71,434

(4,295)

92,132 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 83,023

$ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 144,441

$ 386,401





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

June 30, 2022

September

30, 2021

December

31, 2021

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Net income from continuing operations $ 12,290

$ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 102,400

$ 186,667 Interest expense 8,799

8,444

10,859

16,921

45,023 Tax provision 4,027

11,163

4,103

15,753

35,046 Depreciation and amortization 42,811

36,797

34,377

33,567

147,552 EBITDA from continuing operations 67,927

121,877

55,843

$ 168,641

414,288 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from

continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense 243

274

—

—

517 Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619) Asset impairments including equity

method investments —

8,321

—

4,455

12,776 Loss from cost method investment 2,784

—

—

—

2,784 Gain on sales of assets —

—

—

(3,762)

(3,762) Total adjusting items (11,592)

8,595

—

693

(2,304) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 56,335

$ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 169,334

$ 411,984

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 540,939

$ 353,199

$ 207,404

$ (721,799) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 82,754

(74,184)

207,867

(289,196) Inventories 556,845

323,505

734,855

186,685 Commodity derivatives 19,605

88,671

102,753

(189,090) Other current and non-current assets 16,296

43,916

(1,247)

5,106 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (250,794)

(163,307)

(1,011,086)

(609,403) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 424,706

218,601

33,142

(895,898) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before

working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) 1,310

—

(16,080)

— Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 117,543

$ 134,598

$ 158,182

$ 174,099



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

