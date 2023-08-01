FUTURE UNLOCKED: INTRODUCING AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA PURA VISION

New Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision design concept previews a new era of pure-electric luxury

Elegant silhouette, dramatic proportions and clean surfaces showcase the company's PURA design philosophy, envisioned as a dramatic electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV)

Sharp lines and modern aesthetic mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Automobili Pininfarina, embracing the DNA of 94 years of design heritage to shape the future

PURA Vision will make its public world premiere during Monterey Car Week and inspires a new generation of Automobili Pininfarina vehicles

Design study was conceived, designed and developed in Italy by Automobili Pininfarina's family of in-house experts, at the same facility where the Battista hyper GT is assembled

CAMBIANO, Italy, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina introduces a pioneering new era of electric luxury with the PURA Vision design concept. The design study's elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions express Automobili Pininfarina's PURA design philosophy, effortlessly transforming the DNA of iconic models from Pininfarina SpA's past to define the future – envisioned here as a beautiful electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV).

The new design concept will inspire the next generation of Automobili Pininfarina's pure electric luxury vehicles and will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in August, where it will appear alongside the recently-revealed Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT and another new production vehicle of an equally exquisite, yet different proposition, itself defining a new genre of driving pleasure.

PURA Vision represents a striking interpretation of an electric Luxury Utility Vehicle, with bold cab-rear proportions that combine timeless beauty with exquisite detailing to create a dynamic identity with unmistakable presence. Show-stopping features include its narrow glasshouse and tri-opening pillarless doors, which provide supreme access to its sophisticated cabin.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina, said: "PURA Vision is the bridge from our present to an exciting new chapter in the history of Automobili Pininfarina. In our fifth year, we have already celebrated our unique heritage with the introduction of the Battista Edizione Nino Farina. PURA Vision previews an exciting future and shows what can be achieved if we apply our PURA design principles to an entirely new kind of vehicle.

"Much more important than simply a concept previewing one forthcoming vehicle, PURA Vision presents a sharp, modern design philosophy inspired by the rich heritage of Pininfarina and defining an unmistakable recipe for a collection of beautiful new luxury cars."

"The first of our new portfolio – spectacular to behold and a different proposition, yet clearly inspired by PURA Vision – will be presented alongside this wonderful design concept at Automobili Pininfarina's private residence during Monterey Car Week (17-20 August), as well as at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering (18 August 2023)."

AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA PURA PHILOSOPHY

Timeless design has been a hallmark of Pininfarina designs for 94 years and PURA Vision delivers trademark beauty through a mixture of classic proportions and exquisite detailing. It represents a unique sculptural statement with its low hood and high fenders inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia – the first vehicle to enter the Museum of Modern Art's (MoMA) collection in New York.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "PURA Vision embraces the DNA of iconic vehicles from Pininfarina's past, to shape the future with sharp lines and a modern aesthetic. It is distinctive from every angle and showcases our PURA design philosophy on a new kind of vehicle. A dramatic presence, inviting interior and curated materials make this a car like no other, yet clients will recognise it as a Pininfarina with its beautiful body, timeless proportions and technical lower body detailing."

EXTRAORDINARY EXTERIOR

PURA Vision features a distinctive face, defined by hidden headlights and ultra-slim L.E.S.S. nanofibre lighting technology that creates a statement daytime running light signature. With fibres measuring less than 1mm thick, the advanced lighting technology can be tailored to suit almost any design, while its lightweight construction and superior energy efficiency is perfectly suited to a visionary electric LUV. The headlights are housed within a full-width multi-functional technical design element that defines the lower sections of body, and aids cooling and aerodynamic performance.

The choice of exterior materials and colour finishes accentuates PURA Vision's athletic presence, with the sophisticated surfaces of the Bianco Sestriere Gloss body contrasting with the exposed carbon fibre lower elements, the narrow glasshouse and gloss black floating roof above. In profile, PURA Vision's dramatic cab-rear proportions and short overhangs provide a powerful stance, while 23-inch alloy wheels add to its purposeful presence. Its tyres feature a white stripe, unifying the exterior and adding definition to the matt black wheels.

An innovative panoramic roof adds to the sense of sophisticated luxury. Its fixed 'biscotto' centre section is illuminated by a ring of gentle LED lighting and links the expansive windscreen at the front with the tailgate at the rear. The central 'biscotto' supports the large curved single-piece side windows, which form part of the Lounge Door openings on each side, while also ensuring PURA Vision is instantly recognisable from above. They hinge dramatically upwards and, in combination with the pillarless opening and rear-hinged back doors, provide unrestricted access to spacious 2+2 seating. The Lounge Doors were inspired by the pillarless design of the Lancia Florida saloon, which was penned by Battista Farina in the Fifties and was a favourite of Pininfarina's founder.

Exterior jewellery showcases the attention to detail for which Automobili Pininfarina is renowned. These elements include a precisely engineered anodised aluminium beltline around the glasshouse, which begins at the windscreen and traces an elegant unbroken arc around PURA Vision. The roofline is defined by an aluminium element on each side. It incorporates the rear-facing cameras that replace conventional door mirrors, at the front, and bears the PURA Vision signature at the rear.

The rear features ultra-slim horizontal LED lights and the glasshouse tapers in plan view, accentuating PURA Vision's crisply defined haunches, where the body rises sharply from the wheelarches – this vertical muscle has more in common with a sports car and contributes to PURA Vision's unique stance. In combination with the innovative biscotto roof, it creates a distinctive appearance when viewed from above – just like the Battista hyper GT.

Lower down, the technical appearance of the exposed carbon fibre bumper echoes the front end, and contrasts with the pure surfaces and sculptural forms of the upper body.

COMPELLING CONNECTIVITY & LUXURY

On the outside, PURA Vision blends the road presence of an SUV with the purposeful character of a low-slung sports car, and its luxurious interior follows the same ethos. The driving position has more in common with a two-seater, yet the overall impression is of a light, airy and welcoming cabin. Its electric powertrain allows for generous cabin dimensions with a flat floor creating an expansive interior space – a sensation heightened by the panoramic glass roof.

The world of luxury sailing yachts inspired the design of the sophisticated upper body on the exterior and this influence is also evident inside. PURA Vision's 'floating' front seats are suspended like the foil of a sailing craft, while the centre console resembles the boom of a sail. From behind the wheel, the expansive dashboard appears to merge with the exterior, extending the distinctive lines of the hood into the cabin.

Francesco Cundari, Interior Design Director, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "PURA Vision showcases a future generation of elegant Automobili Pininfarina interiors where clients are cocooned in tailored comfort, with elevated visibility and exquisite material choices. It combines the personality of a sports car with the space and comfort of a luxury vehicle."

The next generation of Automobili Pininfarina vehicles promises to deliver connected convenience at every turn and PURA Vision reflects this ambition. Its technology-rich cabin has been designed to serve occupants with the information they need, when they need it, using an intuitive central touchscreen, advanced digital instrumentation and a head-up display, which can all be personalised by the driver.

The attention to detail evident in the visual design is also showcased by the application of advanced technologies. The central display rises from the console when required but can be stowed to minimise distractions, while speakers in the headrests provide individual sound zones for each occupant, for a truly bespoke travelling experience. The large glass area ensures all passengers feel connected to their surroundings, enhancing every trip, and an integrated wine cooler between the pair of rear seats ensures occupants enjoy contemporary luxury in every sense.

SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

The application of sophisticated, authentic and highly tactile materials is a hallmark of PURA Vision, contributing to a unique sense of crafted contemporary luxury inside. Each of the four individual seats features a crisp white finish, while charcoal leather on the dashboard and door tops provides a continuous 360-degree accent band around the interior.

Soft semi-aniline leather mixes with a signature textile fabric throughout, while exposed carbon fibre and anodised aluminium echo the finishes applied to the exterior. As part of its production, Automobili Pininfarina used waste aluminium from PURA Vision's wheels to craft bespoke protective kickplates that adorn the door sills, adding to the wow effect when the tri-opening Lounge Doors open.

Sara Campagnolo, Colour and Materials Design Director, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Materials are more than just a cover – they represent the very fabric of our vehicles. In keeping with our PURA design philosophy, PURA Vision uses the fewest and highest quality materials possible, as efficiently as possible, to create a highly tailored, timeless and sustainable finish."

The new signature textile on the centre console, upper seatbacks and headlining combines 30% Nativa wool and 70% recycled polyester. Its melange herringbone pattern provides a tactile finish and features electro-welded Pininfarina logos on the seat headrests. Despite PURA Vision's status as a design concept, the innovative textile already meets Automobili Pininfarina durability standards for production vehicles.

FAMILY OF IN-HOUSE EXPERTS

The PURA Vision design concept has been developed using decades of experience and internal expertise by Automobili Pininfarina's in-house family of engineering and manufacturing experts in Italy, to define a new era of connected electric luxury. The vehicles it will inspire will be conceived, designed and developed in Italy and feature advanced technologies pioneered at Automobili Pininfarina's Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.

Automobili Pininfarina now employs 116 people across its sites in Cambiano, Italy and Munich, Germany, in a team that comprises more than 20 different nationalities, harnessing global expertise and experience to shape a new era in electric mobility.

PURA VISION DIMENSIONS

Length: 5,215 mm

Width: 2,147 mm (including mirrors)

Height: 1,641 mm

For more information, visit automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world. The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

