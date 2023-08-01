Mobb Announces General Availability of Its AI-Powered, Automated Vulnerability Fixer

Stop by booth SC519 at Black Hat 2023 to see a product demo

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobb - the trusted, automatic vulnerability fixer - today announced the general availability of its AI-powered technology that automates vulnerability remediations to significantly reduce security backlogs and free developers to focus on innovation. Mobb ingests SAST results from various scanning tools and automatically fixes code, while keeping the developers informed during the process to instill trust and ensure accuracy.

"We built technology that automatically fixes vulnerabilities in applications, in a way that is trusted by developers and security teams. All the steps and interactions are captured by our AI fix engine to actively improve accuracy and fix coverage, and provide a fix assurance score that validates the stability of each remediation," said Mobb Co-founder and CTO Jonthan Afek.

Most vulnerability tools focus on alerting or reporting threats, but Mobb provides accurate, achievable remediation to remove the threats. Mobb's technology combines the power of AI with industry best practices and proprietary expertise. After a first-party code scan is run, Mobb inspects the details of each vulnerability reported. Then the fix engine, which includes static code analysis, deterministic security algorithms and AI, is run to locate vulnerable code and generate fixes based on security best practices. While remediating an issue, Mobb will identify if the code or report is missing specific data points needed to ensure a fix is accurate. If gaps are found, developers are prompted to add the missing context. Each time a remediation is made, the AI in the fix engine becomes more informed and enriched, continuously improving fixes and increasing coverage across issue types, frameworks and languages.

Over the next few months, Mobb will also be making improvements to its AI-powered fix engine to increase available remediations, continuously improve accuracy, and support additional languages.

Meet Mobb at Black Hat 2023

Mobb will be exhibiting in Startup City booth SC519. Stop by to meet the team, and see how to quickly and effortlessly fix vulnerabilities found in security reports by leading SAST providers such as Checkmarx, GitHub, Fortify, and Snyk. Mobb will also be showcasing Bugsy, its open-source community fixer , at Black Hat Arsenal.

Additionally, Mobb has been selected as a finalist in this year's Blackhat Startup Spotlight competition , which acknowledges the most promising startups in cybersecurity. See Mobb Co-founder and CEO Eitan Worcel present on the Startup City Stage on August 9th at 4:30pm PT. You can also see Mobb's CEO on the panel of speakers for Black Hat session Entrepreneur Journeys: What it Takes to Start a Startup on Thursday, August 10 at 1:30pm PT (Oceanside D, Level 2).

About Mobb

Mobb is the trusted, automatic vulnerability fixer that secures applications using deterministic algorithms and advanced AI to rectify coding flaws. Remediations are based on security best practices and input from the developers who commit the fixes. This informed, automated approach significantly reduces security backlogs and frees developers to focus on innovation, while continuously enhancing coverage and accuracy with each fix. Learn more at mobb.ai , follow on LinkedIn and try Bugsy , the open-source fixer.

