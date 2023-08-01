U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals

Latest edition brings an increased focus on outpatient data.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 34th year, Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools. To keep pace with consumers' needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, several refinements are reflected in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings. These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, a reduced weight on expert opinion and more. Hospital profiles on USNews.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.

The 2023-2024 rankings highlight 484 Best Regional Hospitals that deliver high-quality treatment across many areas of care. Of those, 22 hospitals are named to our national Honor Roll for demonstrating exceptional breadth of excellence across clinical specialties.

"A recent survey of U.S. News users revealed more than four in five (84%) consider a hospital's quality metrics to be important factors when deciding where to seek treatment for a serious medical issue," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs. The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them."

"Helping consumers make decisions that are based on facts and driven by data is the cornerstone of our mission," Executive Chairman and CEO Eric Gertler added. "Our Health team, consisting of dedicated journalists and data analysts, has decades of experience supporting patients on their healthcare journey through the 'Best Hospitals' rankings and the deep reporting they do for the many stories that accompany these rankings. With unwavering commitment, we strive to help patients, caregivers and their communities."

Top Five Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Cancer

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Dana- Farber /Brigham and Women's Cancer Center, Boston

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Cleveland Clinic Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Neurology & Neurosurgery

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Orthopedics

Hospital for Special Surgery, New York Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, New York New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

2023-2024 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, State Highlights

What follows are the hospitals on the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, appearing by state in alphabetical order; each of these hospitals either ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in their state.

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, Calif.

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, San Diego

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, Calif.

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Michigan

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, N.Y.

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

The top-ranked hospitals in each state and major metropolitan area are listed at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/area .

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology factor objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home. To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings for overall performance, specialties, states and metro areas, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using a variety of measures from data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2024" guidebook (ISBN 979-8-9864591-1-0), available to order from the U.S. News Online Store .

For more information, visit Best Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.