Record Number of Guns Being Confiscated at Airports: U.S. LawShield® Offers Tips on How to Travel Safely with Firearms and Ammunition

Record Number of Guns Being Confiscated at Airports: U.S. LawShield® Offers Tips on How to Travel Safely with Firearms and Ammunition

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), TSA agents seized 6,542 guns at the nation's airports in 2022. That's an average of 18 a day, the highest ever recorded. U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, recommends the following tips to travel safely with firearms and ammunition:

U.S. LawShield® Offers Tips on How to Travel Safely with Firearms and Ammunition (PRNewswire)

Comply with the laws concerning possession of firearms as they vary by local, state and international jurisdictions. Always check before traveling.

Declare each firearm each time you present it for transport in checked baggage.



As defined by the Code of Federal Regulations ( 49 CFR § 1540.5 (2022) , a firearm is considered loaded if it has a live round of ammunition, or any component thereof, in the chamber or cylinder or in a magazine inserted in the firearm. For civil enforcement purposes, the TSA also considers a firearm to be loaded when both the firearm and ammunition are accessible to the passenger. For example, if an individual has a firearm in accessible baggage and ammunition in his/her pocket, or any combination where the individual has access to both, the firearm is considered "loaded" for purposes of assessing a civil penalty. Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported in checked baggage only. Only the passenger should retain the key or combination to the lock unless TSA personnel request the key to open the firearm container to ensure compliance with TSA regulations. You may use any brand or type of lock to secure your firearm case, including TSA-recognized locks.As defined by the Code of Federal Regulations (, a firearm is considered loaded if it has a live round of ammunition, or any component thereof, in the chamber or cylinder or in a magazine inserted in the firearm. For civil enforcement purposes, the TSA also considers a firearm to be loaded when both the firearm and ammunition are accessible to the passenger. For example, if an individual has a firearm in accessible baggage and ammunition in his/her pocket, or any combination where the individual has access to both, the firearm is considered "loaded" for purposes of assessing a civil penalty.

civil enforcement page. Bringing an unloaded firearm with accessible ammunition to the security checkpoint carries the same civil penalty/fine as bringing a loaded firearm to the checkpoint. You may find information on civil penalties on TSA'spage.

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage.

Replica firearms, including firearm replicas that are toys, may be transported in checked baggage only.

Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on and checked baggage.

Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage but may be transported in checked baggage.

Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm.

Small arms ammunition (up to .75 caliber and shotgun shells of any gauge) must be packaged in a fiber (such as cardboard), wood, plastic, or metal box specifically designed to carry ammunition and declared to your airline.

Ammunition may be transported in the same hard-sided, locked case as a firearm if it has been packed as described above. You cannot use firearm magazines or clips for packing ammunition unless they completely enclose the ammunition. Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be boxed or included within a hard-sided, locked case.

Please check with your airline for quantity limits for ammunition prior to traveling.

"Most confiscations and actions by law enforcement are due to people forgetting to remove a firearm from a carry-on bag or for not following the specific requirements of the law," said Kirk Evans, president of U.S. LawShield. "Our mission is to educate the growing number of people who carry firearms on how to travel legally and safely with firearms and ammunition, and thus also prevent the repercussions, including expensive court costs and fines, confiscations of firearms, and other issues. With a few tips, preparation, and awareness, these airport incidents can be reduced."

For more information about U.S. LawShield, or to become a member, visit uslawshield.com.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. LawShield, LLC