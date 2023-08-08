Ricoh USA Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ricoh. This year, 75% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 18 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ricoh USA, Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work Certified and celebrate our many team members whose relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to driving our Culture of Excellence has earned this incredible recognition," said Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO, Ricoh North America. "Their commitment and involvement have created an environment where everyone is accepted and celebrated for who they are, where everyone's ideas are welcome, and where our actions and decisions are always rooted in respect."

"Ricoh has embraced a Culture of Excellence, anchored in the Ricoh Way and key attributes that inform our behavior and accountability with and toward one another," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President Human Resources & Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh North America. "Great Place To Work's For All™ Model aligns directly with our mission and vision of Fulfillment through Work, where we create inclusive workplaces that maximize human potential with an emphasis on values and trust. Our team's focus on creating an inclusive workplace has not only resulted in record engagement scores among current team members, but has also increased the acceptance rate among new hires to 96%."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

