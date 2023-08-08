VITAS® Healthcare Promotes Joseph Brickner to Vice President of Hospice Operations in Texas and Kansas

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Brickner, an accomplished hospice leader from San Antonio, has been promoted to vice president of hospice operations for VITAS Healthcare. In this role, he is responsible for leading VITAS teams that provide compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio in Texas, as well as in Kansas City, Kansas.

Vice President of Operations Joseph Brickner oversees VITAS Healthcare hospice teams caring for patients throughout Texas and Kansas. (PRNewswire)

Brickner's management approach centers around empowering his team and fostering a culture of excellence. His key priorities include developing and nurturing strong leaders, driving business growth and ensuring a high level of patient satisfaction.

"Building a team of change agents, focusing on consistent growth and providing quality care are at the core of my leadership philosophy," said Brickner. "We aim to create positive change in the marketplace with a strong emphasis on service, quality and putting patients and families first."

Brickner began his journey with VITAS in 2015 as a director of market development in San Antonio. He was promoted to general manager in 2018 and again to senior general manager in 2022. He assumed the role of vice president of operations in July 2023.

"Joe's relentless commitment to quality care, compliance and patient satisfaction has been evident throughout his tenure," said Craig Tidwell, VITAS senior vice president of operations. "His remarkable dedication and leadership skills have propelled his career within the organization, and I'm excited to see where his passion continues to lead us in this new role. I am confident that his visionary leadership will further elevate the quality of end-of-life care that we provide to patients and their families."

A showcase of his exceptional contributions to the company's success, Brickner has received several accolades and recognition for his achievements. In 2022, he was awarded for excelling in patient and caregiver experience, employee satisfaction and business operations. As a result, Brickner was inducted into the VITAS Circle of Excellence, the executive advisory panel that shapes the future and direction of VITAS.

Brickner earned a diploma in nursing from the University of Maryland and is a veteran of the United States Army.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 10,328 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 25 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2023, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,542. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com, 877-848-2701

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For more information, visit VITAS.com. (PRNewsfoto/VITAS Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare