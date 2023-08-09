Appdome and Bugcrowd Collaborate to Strengthen Cyber Security Defense for Mobile Application Adoption and Delivery

Bugcrowd Joins Appdome's Mobile App Defense Project

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, announced that Bugcrowd, the only multi-solution crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, joined its new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps for everyone. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense, and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing is a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android and iOS apps, infrastructures, and users continue to evolve and proliferate. The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide state-of-the-art cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware, and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

"Sophisticated threat actors are targeting mobile applications relentlessly," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "By collaborating in Appdome's Mobile App Defense Project with Bugcrowd's proven expertise in crowdsourced security, together, we are helping organizations adopt mobile applications with comprehensive protection against vulnerabilities. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to driving excellence in mobile app security and our dedication to staying ahead of threat actors before they strike."

Through this program, Appdome will collaborate with Bugcrowd, renowned for its expertise in identifying exploits and vulnerabilities, and conducting rigorous security assessments of mobile applications. By integrating the services and recommendations provided by Bugcrowd, Appdome aims to streamline cybersecurity delivery for all mobile apps.

"Bugcrowd's multi-solution cybersecurity platform has always impressed me," said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. "I love the agility and speed of delivery that Bugcrowd offers and that matches our ethos of getting cyber and anti-fraud defenses out in the mobile app economy fast."

As a community project, Appdome will also contribute its cyber and threat research to the community, as well as fund education, awareness, and other programs to benefit mutual customers and the broad cyber community defending mobile brands, businesses, and users.

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and a trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform ™, built on the industry's richest repository of vulnerabilities, assets, and hacker profiles carefully curated over a decade. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and ML-driven CrowdMatch™ technology finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We aim to create a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors by unleashing collective ingenuity and instilling confidence.

Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is supported by Rally Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Triangle Peak Partners, and others.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

