Sherwin-Williams Introduces Anthology: Volume One, a New Approach to Colormix® Forecast 2024

The color trend report, inclusive of 48 hues organized by color family, begins a new biennial approach to the Colormix® Forecast

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams introduces the Colormix® Forecast 2024, Anthology: Volume One, a new biennial approach to the annual color trend report. This recurring color reference will alternate each year with the usual style and trend storytelling that the brand is known for. Looking ahead to 2024, the very first Anthology collection explores the directional shifts of four chromatic families – diving into the meaning behind the chosen colors, their role in awakening modern aesthetics, and what their future holds.

Comprising 48 hand-selected hues, the expertly curated collection will explore four palettes: blues and greens, reds and purples, deeps and darks and delicate tints. Organized by color family, Anthology is an easy-to-use reference for designers, homeowners, and industry professionals alike.

"Through the launch of Anthology, we are thrilled to diversify our yearly color forecasting report to show the depth behind each color trend for the coming year," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "In releasing a new volume of the Anthology collection every other year, we hope to bring new color insight to the distinct chromatic families that our designers, industry pros, and savvy DIYers have come to know and love. These palettes–organized by color family for ease of use–will represent the beautiful shifts we are seeing within the world of color here at Sherwin-Williams."

Palette No. 1 -- the convergence of blues & greens

From barely there to bold and bright, the palette revolves around a global color story that harmoniously blends across a range of organic gray-blues to bluish-greens. The natural influences create a calming-yet-invigorating flow from soft to dark tones.

Jacarranda SW 6802

Georgian Bay SW 6509

Indigo SW 6531

Upward SW 6239

Stardew SW 9138

Smoky Azurite SW 9148 Honeydew SW 6428

Evergreen Fog SW 9130

Pewter Green SW 6208

Aquastone SW 9043

Leapfrog SW 6431

Billiard Green SW 0016

Palette No. 2 -- the poetry of reds and purples

A display of dynamic and nostalgic pops, the palette ranges from warm red tones to soft and cheerful pinks and purples. Balanced by natural earthy pigments, maintaining popularity from 2023, the palette offers muted and expressive hues to uplift any space.

Habanero Chile SW 7589

Ravishing Coral SW 6612

Dragon Fruit SW 6855

Sashay Sand SW 6501

Wild Currant SW 7583

Rhapsody Lilac SW 6828 Soft Apricot SW 6352

Fireweed SW 6328

Redend Point SW 9081

Verri Berri SW 9069

Intuitive SW 6017

Chinchilla SW 6011

Palette No. 3 -- a gathering of deeps and darks

For a daring and powerful atmosphere, utilize this range of dark and dramatic hues as contrast with colored light or gilded metallic accents. While the deeply saturated dark tones will invite mystery and intrigue, they also create a restful retreat.

Half-Caff SW 9091

Antiquarian Brown SW 0045

Mossy Gold SW 6139

Sealskin SW 7675

Roycroft Bronze Green SW 2846

Palm Leaf SW 7735 Carnelian SW 7580

Gale Force SW 7605

Rock Bottom SW 7062

Raisin SW 7630

Tricorn Black SW 6258

Peppercorn SW 7674

Palette No. 4 -- a study in delicate tints

To escape the constant distractions and demands on the senses, step into this palette of hushed and airy hues – a minimalist's delight. The soft tints, balanced by warm and cool undertones create a serene sophistication.

Snowbound SW 7004

Drift of Mist SW 9166

Light French Gray SW 0055

Heron Plume SW 6070

Modern Gray SW 7632

Sand Dollar SW 6099 Egret White SW 7570

Skyline Steel SW 1015

Jogging Path SW 7638

Fleur de Sel SW 7666

Silver Strand SW 7057

Silvermist SW 7621

Colormix® for Commercial Spaces is an exclusive design resource applying the trend-forward collection of Anthology: Volume One to the commercial landscape. As the team of experts craft the Colormix Forecast, they weave key commercial colors into each palette – curated intentionally for designers, architects and other visionaries. From blues and greens to darks and deeps, these hues are poised to play an influential role in shaping the innovative space of commercial design – including hospitality, education, healthcare, multi-family, new residential and beyond.

All 48 hues included in Anthology: Volume One of the Colormix® Forecast 2024 are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and online for in-store or curbside pick-up.

Designers can connect with their Account Executive, found can connect with their Account Executive, found HERE , for exclusive materials and events. Additionally, designer samples can be ordered now with your PRO+ account

Homeowners can order color chips and Peel & Stick samples at swsamples.com or visit a neighborhood store.

Learn more about Sherwin-Williams Colormix® Forecast 2024 and other color selection resources at swcolorforecast.com.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

