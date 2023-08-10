Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled "Generative AI & Innovation Across Drug Discovery, Molecule Synthesis, & Precision Medicine" at the UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit 2023 on Tuesday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the panel will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (the social network formerly known as Twitter) (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ), or LinkedIn .

