Best Employers for Women Unveiled: Unisys Makes Top 100

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized by Forbes in its 2023 America's Best Employers for Women list. The annual ranking identifies companies that have women at the executive and board levels and serve the needs of modern working women's personal and professional development. Unisys is ranked number 63 out of the 400 companies on the list and in the top 10 of all "IT, Internet, Software & Services" companies recognized.

Today 75% of women are active in the American workforce, according to the Center for American Progress, an increase from two-thirds a decade ago. Unisys has long been committed to increasing the representation of women at all levels of the company, including through its Women+ Network and Empower-U Associate Impact Groups. As detailed in the company's 2022 Sustainability Report, women account for 37% of the Unisys global workforce and 43% of its senior leaders.

"Unisys is thrilled to be recognized by Forbes a second time for our steadfast commitment to fostering the personal and professional development of women," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "As a female leader at Unisys, it is rewarding to see the strides our organization continuously makes to empower women in every aspect of our business."

The 2023 list was created through an independent survey conducted by Statista, a statistic portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes collected input from more than 60,000 workers – including 40,000 women – in the U.S., employed at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The 2023 list recognizes the top 400 companies, ranking highest based on four criteria:

General work topics: Employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer. Topics relevant to women: Workers rated their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Women respondents evaluated other employers in their respective industries that stand out positively or negatively regarding diversity. Diversity among top executives/board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

Unisys has received several recognitions in the last year for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Most recently, the company was named by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity in 2023. The Forum of Executive Women also recognized the company as a Champion for Board Diversity for its commitment to paving the way for gender equality in the corporate boardroom.

