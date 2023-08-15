Hard Truth Distilling Co. enters partnership with Mellencamp Whiskey Co.

Harvest Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey will be the first in a series of four collector series whiskeys

NASHVILLE, Ind. , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Truth Distilling Co., an award-winning whiskey distillery located in Brown County, Indiana, today announced a new Sweet Mash Rye whiskey project in collaboration with Mellencamp Whiskey Company.

The new partnership will include a four-part, limited collectors series of Hard Truth's award-winning Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey to be released in the spring and fall. The first release called Harvest Sweet Mash Rye will be officially launched at the Hard Truth Distillery on September 9 during a special kickoff event. Harvest Sweet Mash Rye will then be on sale immediately at the distillery and subsequently rolled out nationally to select retailers around the country from September through December.

Each release will feature a unique whiskey expression hand selected and married by Hard Truth's Master Distiller Bryan Smith, with Hud Mellencamp and Levi Collison from the Mellencamp Whiskey Co. Each bottle in the collectors series will feature original artwork by John Mellencamp.

Harvest Sweet Mash Rye will feature a new, yet to be released mash bill from Hard Truth utilizing 100% grains grown by the distiller's farmer partners, all located within the state of Indiana, not far from their Brown County distillery grounds.

"By supporting and collaborating closely with our local farmers we are able to offer the highest quality and hyper-regional flavor profile in our whiskeys," said Smith. "It is our farmer's dedication to sustainable farming that inspired us to create our new 'Grounded in Truth' campaign that provides funding to educate others on how to grow the highest quality grains, while at the same time being good stewards of the land."

The partnership of Hard Truth and Mellencamp Whiskey just made too much sense not to happen. It was clear from their earliest discussions that they shared the same small-town roots, a fierce determination to make high-quality spirits, a longtime support of Indiana farmers, and a love of their hometowns.

Mellencamp Whiskey Company – "Sticking to their Hoosier roots" Hud Mellencamp and Levi Collison both share a love for whiskey and a passion for their home state and the people there who grow grains and craft whiskey from America's heartland. Hard Truth's Smith, as they all learned later, lived less than a mile from Hud and Levi in the same small town of Bloomington.

"Our partnership with Hard Truth aligns perfectly with our values of supporting local farmers and sourcing high-quality local ingredients," says Hud. "We are excited to begin our journey as an emerging whiskey brand partnering with such an innovative, like-minded whiskey partner right in our own backyard. When we started Mellencamp Whiskey, we knew we wanted to stick to our Hoosier roots."

Grounded in Truth / Farm Aid

This year, Hard Truth formally launched its cause platform called Grounded in Truth – created to celebrate and show our appreciation for the small, independent, and heritage farmers who provide the carefully cultivated, quality grains that lay the foundation for Hard Truth's spirits.

Under its Grounded in Truth banner, the distillery will be supporting agriculturally focused not-for-profit organizations, including Farm Aid, which provide valuable resources for and support for family farmers.

