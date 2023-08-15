Introducing Fireball Dragnum, a Classy Way to Bring the Heat to All Your Holiday Celebrations

World's #1 shot brand introduces a glamorous bottle with champagne flair fit for festivities where bubbly doesn't cut it... aka: all of them

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boring bubbly and worn-out drinks are finally meeting their match this holiday season – Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is burning basic traditions to the ground and demanding "MORE FUN!" for celebrations big and small. Introducing Fireball Dragnum, a classy twist on the world's favorite shot brand created to revitalize fans' holiday celebrations, elevate the party spirit and just plain [cinnamon] spice things up.

"We know Fireball turns any boring experience into a memorable one and we had a hypothesis that, if given the choice, fans would reach for a magnum of Fireball – a Dragnum, if you will – over a magnum of the same old, same old to ignite holiday festivities," said Danny Suich, also commonly referred to as "Mr. Fireball," mostly by himself. "But we also wanted to up the fancy factor a bit to help make the season feel extra special. Because an epic celebration deserves something spicier than usual."

Fireball Dragnum is a champagne-inspired masterpiece encased in a sleek glass bottle you could be forgiven for assuming is bubbly. The good news, though, is that it tastes nothing like champagne. In fact, Fireball Dragnum tastes exactly like the classic Fireball fans know and love. That's because it's the same product, but with a sophisticated packaging twist (ah hem a fancy Fireball logo, cork-inspired topper, classic wire cage, and crinkled foil wrap) guaranteed to impress the most - or least - discerning family members or party guests.

"It's always a huge bummer when I go to a party and the only thing on the menu is wine or champagne. That's not my style, but I can't argue that walking into a room holding a bottle of bubbly feels classy and grown up as heck," said Jake, 25, a clearly very classy man from Ohio. "Fireball Dragnum is the perfect solution for me – it looks fancy enough to impress anyone in the room and, more importantly, it tastes like Sweet Cinnamon Delight."

Can't wait until the "official" start of the holiday season to pop the top? Two words: Fireball Dragnum. Because while Dragnum is clearly the superior holiday libation, it's also ideal for any celebrations or gift giving occasions year-round. Football team won big? Dragnum. Nailed a work presentation? Dragnum. Want to impress your significant other's parents? Dragnum. Ready to ignite things at Sunday dinner with grandma? Dragnum. Looking for a little spice for networking events? You guessed it… Dragnum.

Fireball Dragnum contains 1.75L of Fireball, is priced at $24.99 and will start rolling out nationwide in mid-August.

Additional news around Fireball Dragnum will be announced later this year. Stay up to date by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

