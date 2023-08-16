Gree Recalls 1.56 Million Dehumidifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Reports of At Least 23 Fires

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Dehumidifiers

Hazard: The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

Consumer Contact: Visit https://global.gree.com/usa/channels/840.html to sign up for the waitlist. You will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.

Recall Details

Units: About 1.56 million

Description: This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. The recalled model numbers are listed below.

Kenmore Model number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

GE Model number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

SoleusAir Model number Capacity GL-DEH-45F-2 Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6 L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2 L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1 Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1 Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1 L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1 Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1 Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1 L3 70-pint SG-DEH-70E-2 L3 70-pint

Seabreeze DH470SB 70-pint

Norpole NPDH30PG-1 30-pint

The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Incidents/Injuries: Gree has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

Sold At: Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Manufacturer: Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Distributors: GE Appliances of Louisville, KY; Gree USA Sales Ltd., of City of Industry, Calif.; IRP, of Pineville, N.C.; MC Appliance Corp. of Wood Dale, Ill.; and MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc., of Walnut, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

