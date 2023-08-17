A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona Expands Usage of SOPHiA GENETICS DDM™ Platform

The Hospital will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance its research and diagnosis of blood cancers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona is now utilizing the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance its research and diagnosis of blood cancers, specifically Myeloma. The hospital, located on the western coast of Italy in Salerno, also leverages SOPHiA GENETICS technology to review rare and inherited disorders.

Blood cancers represent the fourth most frequent cancer type in the developed world,1 with Myeloma being one of the three main types of blood cancer. As with most hematologic malignancies, next-generation sequencing (NGS), which produces a vast amount of data, is often preferred to aid in the diagnosis and treatment planning of Myeloma as it provides detailed information on the genome. The implementation of SOPHiA GENETICS technology will aid the A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona Hematology Unit in using NGS testing for the first time. The introduction of this new technology will provide the hospital with an increased amount of data and is expected to support the advancement of clinical research, diagnosis and treatment.

"We have seen a shift in the sequencing landscape with more and larger data sets becoming readily available. With that shift, the need for accurate and timely data analysis is becoming increasingly important to ensure that our customers, like A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona, can still find important biomarkers to research disorders and diagnose their patients. At SOPHiA GENETICS, we are able to contribute to that accurate and timely data analysis through our SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to support our customers in their endeavor towards precision medicine," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are excited to see A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona pave the way for data-driven medicine in Salerno, Italy."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which is a cloud-based platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze and interpret raw data files from NGS, will help A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona quickly sort a large volume of raw NGS data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform also aids in faster data analysis and streamlined insights, enabling clinical researchers to make data-based treatment recommendations more easily.

In addition to providing a simplified bioinformatics workflow, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will allow A.O.U. San Giovanni di Dio Ruggi d'Aragona to retain ownership of its database, supporting the research team as it continues to increase its expertise.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

1 https://www.lls.org/facts-and-statistics/facts-and-statistics-overview

