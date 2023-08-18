EVERISE NAMED AMONG INC.'S TOP 5000 IN AMERICA

The Customer Experience Company Joins List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the First Time

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a global leader in transforming customer service for high-growth brands, today announced being ranked among the 2023 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Everise is named among Inc.'s Top 5000 in America for the first time. (PRNewswire)

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that place respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business models. In doing so, they have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"We are proud to join the ranks as an honoree on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time. This is another testament to the people- and client-focus we have had as core to our business," says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. "This honor cements us as an innovation-powered company committed to driving growth and development in the outsourcing space. Together with our industry partners, we are excited to continue creating job opportunities as a top employer and workplace of choice."

Everise enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees, as well as external customers. The company has the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the global outsourcing industry – 4.6 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, and 4.4 stars on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards and accolades over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service.

With over 16,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high performing, secure, agile and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Everise Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everise