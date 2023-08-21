HiddenLayer Wins 2023 SC Award for Most Promising Early-Stage Start Up

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, a Gartner recognized AI Application Security company, announced today that they have won a 2023 SC Award in the Excellence Award category for Most Promising Early-Stage Start Up. The announcement was made Monday, August 21, 2023 as part of SC Media's 2023 SC Awards coverage. The SC Awards program is cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"This recognition serves to validate our team's dedication and hard work in providing a tangible solution to the challenge of securing AI. We are so honored to be recognized by SC Media not only in this way, but also for acknowledging the risk that companies are facing when it comes to AI and the need for an innovative solution." -Chris Sestito, Co-Founder & CEO

Winners are featured on SC Media's website today, with a week of editorial coverage that celebrates the innovative technologies and solutions that support the ongoing efforts of the cybersecurity community.

"This year's SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux," said Tom Spring, SC Media's editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats."

View HiddenLayer coverage and the full list of winners here .

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. This year, SC Media evolved its recognition program with the introduction of new award categories and several modified categories to the competition. The expanded Excellence Awards included 15 categories and opened participation to cybersecurity startups, investors, and financial partners.

Hundreds of entries for the Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.

"The innovative strategies and technologies demonstrated by all our SC Award participants truly encapsulated the remarkable innovation within the cybersecurity industry this year," Spring said.

SC Media's coverage includes profiles of each winner across all categories, as well as a series of Winner's Circle video roundtables: candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients. Some of the topics to be discussed are a hype-free talk about artificial intelligence as an offensive and defensive tool, new cloud threats and trends and evolving approaches to better identity management. Content will also include deep-dive feature articles highlighting the accomplishments of this year's winning people, companies and solutions.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more .

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI/ML security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by cybersecurity investment specialist firm Ten Eleven Ventures. For additional information, including product and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com .

