DIPRA Welcomes David Cole as President

Cole Comes from the Business Council of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes David Cole as the group's next President.

DIPRA Logo (PRNewswire)

"Water utilities are increasingly facing a number of growing challenges while at the same time there has been a very much-needed investment from the federal government into infrastructure projects," Cole said. "The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association plays a vital role in helping water professionals make the best choices to provide clean, safe drinking water to their communities. Throughout my career I have seen first-hand the significant role the Ductile iron pipe industry plays in supporting America's drinking and wastewater systems with its important focus on domestic manufacturing to produce strong, resilient, generation-lasting pipes. I am honored to join and lead the outstanding team at DIPRA and am eager to engage on behalf of our member-companies and their employees to share the industry-leading advocacy and research DIPRA produces."

Cole most recently served as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the Business Council of Alabama where he advocated for the state's business community to both the Alabama legislature and on the federal level. The Business Council is the state's largest business association, representing nearly one million people working in businesses of all sizes. Prior to that, Cole worked at the Alabama Farmers Federation/Alfa Insurance in a number of different positions managing both legislative and state affairs. Cole is a graduate of Auburn University and lives in Troy, AL with his wife and two children.

"We're very excited about David joining us as DIPRA's next President," said Jeff Otterstedt, Senior Vice President in the Pipe Division for McWane Ductile who led the national search on behalf of the DIPRA Board. "David is very excited to work in an industry vitally important to public health and business development and to focus on one set of industry priorities. Ductile iron pipe is the pipe of choice for water utilities investing in infrastructure that needs to last for generations."

Cole began his work at DIPRA on Monday, Aug. 14.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)