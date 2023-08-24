The Genie® Company Works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery Providing Secure In-Garage Delivery to our Aladdin Connect Homeowners

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company is delighted to announce that our line of reliable, Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers now work with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to conveniently and securely deliver Amazon packages and groceries inside the garage.

The Genie Company is excited to work with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to offer convenient and secure delivery options.

"Customers expect more from their garage door," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company "We are delivering on that expectation with this integration! The Genie Company is excited to work with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to offer convenient and secure delivery to our customers as a further extension of our smart home capabilities."

The integration of the Genie Aladdin Connect® platform with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery gives eligible Amazon Prime members, with a compatible Wi-Fi enabled Genie garage door opener or controller, a secure option to receive Amazon deliveries, helping deter porch pirates and guard against package damage from bad weather.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a free service for Prime members and is available in more than 5,000 cities. It's incredibly simple to use. When ordering on Amazon.com, customers can select In-Garage Delivery at checkout and Amazon Key will take care of the rest. Drivers receive one-time, secure access by scanning the package and delivering inside their garage. Customers can even receive real-time notifications and set up an optional camera for additional peace of mind.

"We are excited to team up with The Genie Company to offer Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery to millions more customers," said Kaushik Mani, Director, Amazon Key. "This is just another way we are innovating on behalf of our customers to continuously improve the delivery experience."

Aladdin Connect customers subscribed to Amazon Prime in an eligible area can sign up for the service through the Aladdin Connect app. In-Garage Delivery works with Amazon packages and grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market.

For more details, please visit Aladdin Connect Smart Partners or Amazon Key to get started.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

