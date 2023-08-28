Friendshoring Ascendancy - Moglix Catalyzes New Era of Global Trade Between India and US

NOIDA, India, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-pandemic landscape, India and the United States are poised to establish robust partnerships, ushering in a transformative era of global trade. Leading this charge is Moglix, a purpose-driven company with a strategic presence, symbolizing the power of reshaping international businesses.

As a premier Asian B2B platform, Moglix is revolutionizing supply chain optimization for enterprises. Under its umbrella, Zoglix, a Moglix subsidiary, pioneers India's manufacturing capabilities through end-to-end solutions, bolstered by technology-enabled traceability and innovative financing. Operating across India, Singapore, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the UAE, Moglix and Zoglix facilitate seamless sourcing, catalyzing dynamic partnership growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled companies to reassess their supply chains and strategies. Enterprises are embracing transformative strategies like China-plus-one, reshoring, nearshoring, and friendshoring. India, alongside South Korea, Japan, and Germany, emerges as a strategic hub due to skills, cost benefits, stable economies, and tech infrastructure.

India is at the forefront of realizing the potential of China-plus-one strategy's stages. Discussions began on mitigating geopolitical risks and operational hiccups due to single-region dependence. Organizations then set concrete diversification goals. Apple aims to shift 20% of its iPhone manufacturing to India. Walmart and Amazon have set significant sourcing targets.

India's prominence is no surprise, excelling in IT, software, BPO services, and manufacturing. Friendshoring between the US and India thrives due to English proficiency, compatible time zones, cultural affinity, and a young workforce. India meets 40% of US's generic drug demand and leads in diamond exports.

The 'Make in India' initiative supports new industries. Intel's semiconductor partnership showcases dedication to nurturing manufacturing.

