Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Global Leader Recognizes HICV Owner Support for Providing 'An Outstanding Customer Service Experience' for Phone Support in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated (HICV), an international vacation ownership company, today announced that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" with live phone interactions by its Owner Support team in 2023. Last year, HICV became the first company in the industry to achieve this certification.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

"Earning this prestigious J.D. Power certification, for the second consecutive year, demonstrates our commitment to customer obsession and delivering top-tier service when our customers call," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our Owner Support team. I'm incredibly proud of this accomplishment, as it illustrates our unwavering dedication to transforming the guest experience, while also driving the vacation ownership industry forward."

Jolyon Bulley, Americas CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added: "Creating excellent guest experiences is not just a goal, but a commitment to exceed expectations at every touchpoint. Earning a second consecutive customer service certification from J.D. Power demonstrates a steadfast commitment to delivering the best experience to our customers, reflecting the hard work and passion of the Holiday Inn Club Vacations team."

The J.D. Power customer service certification program uses a series of national benchmarks, established through comprehensive research spanning across several industries, to measure excellence in customer service. The program's best practices and benchmarks are updated annually to account for changing consumer preferences. Additionally, the certification process includes a satisfaction survey with recently serviced customers in the specific channel being certified.

"Kudos to Holiday Inn Club Vacations for receiving back-to-back J.D. Power certifications for an outstanding customer service experience with phone support," said Jason Gamel, ARDA's President and CEO. "This accolade is a superlative for customer service for HICV, and to have this level of recognition from a globally respected organization like J.D. Power, for the second year in a row, serves as inspiration for the entire sector."

Holiday Inn Club Vacations offers a vast network of resorts, built with families in mind, located across top travel destinations in the U.S. and the Mexican Caribbean. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations and its growing network of resorts, visit holidayinnclub.com.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.395.6340

lbeltran@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations