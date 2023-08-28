OneOdio to Participate in IFA Berlin 2023: A Showcase of Innovative Headphone Solutions

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a prominent innovator in the headphone industry, is excited to confirm its participation in IFA Berlin 2023 at booth 1.2/105, Hall 1.2.

Jack Li, the founder and CEO of OneOdio, expressed the significance of participating in IFA Conventions, stating, "Engaging with our customers and technology enthusiasts at IFA is a remarkable opportunity for us. It allows us to connect with our audience and share our passion for audio innovation."

Professional audio brand OneOdio presents in IFA Berlin 2023 (PRNewswire)

OneOdio was founded with a mission to provide music enthusiasts with an elevated auditory experience and allow them to harness the power of music. Its presence at IFA Berlin 2023 underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. Visitors can anticipate a diverse range of classic headphone models, each meticulously designed to deliver exceptional sound quality, comfort, and style.

The OneOdio Pro series represents a pinnacle in the brand's classic lineup. These headphones are beloved by audio enthusiasts worldwide for their remarkable sound performance and versatility. With features like studio-quality sound, detachable cables, and over-ear designs, the Pro series is engineered to meet the demands of both professional and music enthusiasts.

OneOdio's commitment to professional-grade audio experiences is further demonstrated in its Monitor series, which includes the Monitor 60 and Monitor 80. Tailored to the needs of studio professionals, these headphones offer precise audio reproduction, comfort for extended recording sessions, and professional sound isolation technology.

For individuals who value headphones that seamlessly merge style with exceptional performance, OneOdio proudly presents the Focus series, including its A10 Noise Cancelling Headphone. Equipped with active noise cancellation technology and high-fidelity sound reproduction, it exemplifies the brand's mission to providing an unparalleled auditory experience without compromising on style.

OneOdio Studio Max, slated for official release in 2023 Season 4, embodies the brand's commitment to innovative audio solutions. Attendees at IFA Berlin 2023 will enjoy an exclusive first look. Studio Max, distinct from traditional professional headphones, is a wireless DJ headphone featuring low latency of less than 10 ms. It represents OneOdio's next-generation professional audio offering, tailored specifically for DJ enthusiasts.

The brand's commitment to merging professional audio with cutting-edge technologies remains steadfast, and customers can expect even more groundbreaking products in the coming years.

About OneOdio

OneOdio, founded in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has consistently introduced groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category, and the brand has sold over 20 million headphones per year worldwide.

For more information about OneOdio and its classic headphones, please visit www.oneodio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneOdio